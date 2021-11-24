NB COVID-19 Summary: 6,200 infants who booked vaccines, 87 new cases

More than 6,200 children between the ages of 5 and 11 are enrolled for the first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Minister Dorothy Shepherd has said she has been “excited” by the number of parents and guardians who have made reservations since then. Online rregistration The Horizon and Vitalite community clinics opened around noon on Tuesday.

“We are booking this December,” she told reporters Wednesday.

“We know how fast this will go,” Shepherd said, and the state plans to increase the number of clinics available.

She said she was scheduled to meet with a pharmacist on Wednesday and a doctor on Thursday.

“I will do everything I can to keep up with the set pace.”

Approximately 54,500 children are eligible for the vaccine. Approved by Health Canada last Friday For children 5-11 years old.

New Brunswick children who will be 5 years old by December 31, 2021 are also eligible.

“This is an important step in reducing the spread of the virus and protecting all Newbrands Wickers,” said medical officer Dr. Jennifer Russell in a statement.

Currently, a total of 87.6% of Newbrands Wickers over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated, up from 87.5%, and 93.5% are up from 93.4 to receive their first vaccination.

The state’s goal is to administer at least 90 percent of the total population twice.

according to CBC vaccine tracker, 77.2% of the total population are fully vaccinated and 82.4% are vaccinated once.

692 active cases

Public health reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 recovery on Wednesday, increasing the number of active cases in the state from 665 to 692.

According to a news release, 45 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19, including 11 who were infected with the virus while in the hospital for other reasons because of the outbreak in three units at Moncton Hospital.

19 people are in the intensive care unit. One person is increasing.

People under the age of 19 are not hospitalized.

The breakdown of the new cases is as follows.

Moncton Region, Zone 1-19

St. John Region, Zone 2 — 29

Fredericton Region, Zone 3-20

Bassert Region, Zone 6 — Two Cases

Miramichi area, Zone 7-17

A total of 550,858 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, including 1,821 on Tuesday.

Since the inception of the pandemic, New Brunswick has had 7,893 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 7,077 recovery and 123 COVID-related deaths.

Moncton Zoo will vaccinate animals

Zoo animals may be the next eligible group to be vaccinated with COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

The Magnetic Hill Zoo in Moncton wants some of its animals to be vaccinated after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency approves the import of the vaccine from the United States.

COVID-19 can be transmitted from humans to animals, said director Jill Marvin.

It is said that it is rare, but there are cases where animals from the zoo are involved.

Tigers, lions and other big cats are considered to be some of the most susceptible animals to COVID-19. (Julie-Unla Point / Radio-Canada)

“They develop respiratory symptoms similar to humans,” Marvin said.

Earlier this month, three snow leopards died in complications from COVID-19 at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo in Nebraska.

Studies have shown that some animals, including most big cats, are more susceptible to the virus than others, and there are eight animals in magnetic hills.

Other susceptible species include otters, white-tailed deer, and apes.

She said the zoo’s animal welfare group, along with veterinarians, is reviewing the list of species and assessing the risks of individual animals to determine which is the best candidate for vaccination. ..

The Magnetic Hill Zoo has already contacted the vaccine manufacturer to secure the dosage, said director Jill Marvin. (Pierre Fournier / CBC News)

“Looking at our old leopard, she is an older animal and has some difficulties depending on her age. Especially since our exhibition, giving her some anesthesia is what she does. It can be a greater risk than the risk of getting infected with COVID. Well set — we keep people away. “

At the zoo, staff and visitors need to be vaccinated and masked. This will protect the animal from infection.

Marvin said some animals may not need to be anesthetized to be vaccinated. In each case, the risks and benefits are weighed.

60 cases in prison

According to the Canadian Orthodontic Service, 54 prisoners and 6 staff members of the Dochester Penitenciary Medium Security Unit were tested positive for COVID-19.

One case is not relevant Outbreak was declared last FridaySherry Lawrence, Regional Manager of Communications, said in an email statement without giving details.

“We carefully monitor the situation, extensively test it, and diligently apply infection prevention and control measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the facility,” she said.

According to the CSC website, the outbreak is currently contained in a medium security unit that is estimated to accommodate 397 male inmates. The minimum security unit is rated to accommodate 302 prisoners.

3 cases at Ridgewood Veterans Wing

No new cases were detected in the latest round of COVID-19 testing at the Ridgewood Veterans’ Health Building in St. John, the Horizon Health Network said Wednesday.

The tests took place on Monday and Tuesday, and all the results were negative, said spokesman Chris McDavid.

Occurrence at the facility It was declared last Friday for veterans in need of care after two positive cases involving staff were identified.

Later, he said, a third staff member was positive.

76 veterans live in Ridgewood.

Public notice

For a complete list of new and previous publication notices, please visit: State government website..

Those who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before possible exposure and have symptoms should take the COVID lab test.They can book appointments online Or you need to call Tele-Care 811 and quarantine while waiting for the test results.

People who are not completely vaccinated and have no symptoms are now Home COVID-19 Rapid Point of Care Inspection (Rapid POCT) Screening kit. If you are not instructed to quarantine from public health, you do not need to quarantine.

All positive point-of-care test results should be confirmed by the polymerase chain reaction in the laboratory. PCR, test..

It can take up to 14 days after exposure to COVID-19 to become positive, so even if the result returns negative, you should immediately self-monitor if you have symptoms and be tested immediately if you develop symptoms. there is.

Also, avoid visiting vulnerable people during the 14 days, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities, and shelters.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before possible exposure, public health should monitor symptoms for 14 days after possible exposure and take a COVID lab test if symptoms occur. I recommend it.

There is no need to quarantine while waiting for test results.

If you are asymptomatic, a rapid test kit is available and does not need to be quarantined.

What to do if you have symptoms

People worried that COVID-19 may be possible Take a self-assessment test online..

According to public health, symptoms of the disease include fever above 38 ° C, new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, new malaise, and dyspnea.

For children, symptoms also include purple markings on the fingers and toes.

A person suffering from any of these symptoms should be at home and call 811 or his doctor and follow the instructions.