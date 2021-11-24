Health
Following the Florida Vaccination Summit, a group of doctors infected with COVID-19
A group of doctors who attended the “Anti-Vaccine” Summit in Florida reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 or experienced symptoms a few days after the event.
The Daily Beast Doctors report getting sick after attending an event earlier this month at the World Equestrian Center in Okara, Florida. There, alternative treatments for COVID-19 were discussed. The “Earth Hearing Day” event took place on November 6th.
Event organizer John Ritter told The Daily Beast that seven doctors out of 800 to 900 participants developed coronavirus positivity or symptoms within days of the meeting.
Ritter told the press that he did not consider the conference a superspreading event, and said he believed that the infected had been infected with the virus from his home state before arriving at the event.
Our country is in a historic battle with the coronavirus.
“I think they got it from New York, Michigan, or where they came from,” he said. “It was people who really flew from elsewhere.”
Among the doctors infected with the virus was Bruce Boros, a 71-year-old cardiologist who advocated the use of ivermectin as an effective treatment for COVID-19 during the event.
According to The Daily Beast, “I have been taking ivermectin for 16 months with my wife and I,” Boros said at the event. “I’ve never felt healthier in my life.”
The outlet reports that he got sick with COVID-19 two days later.
Boros also said he was angry that his 97-year-old father had been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine and reportedly believed he was “brainwashed.” Mr Boros said his father died on the morning of the meeting.
Ritter reportedly said the doctor was being treated with ivermectin, saying “Bruce is doing well.”
Ivermectin is a drug used to kill parasites in animals and humans and is not approved for use in the treatment of COVID-19.
