Health
Vaccines do not reduce the risk of infection, WHO warns
On Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the vaccine currently in use provides only 40% protection from Covid-19 infection due to the delta variant.
WHO further stated that countries should continue to take non-pharmaceutical measures and focus on reaching a wider range of vaccinations to control the virus.
A WHO statement was issued when European countries faced a recurrence of the infection, leading to blockades and increased hospitalizations.
“Vaccines save lives, but they cannot completely prevent Covid-19 infection. Data suggest that the vaccine reduced infection by about 60% before the arrival of the delta mutant. At Delta Airlines, that has dropped to about 40%, “said WHO Director Tedros Adanom. Vaccinated people do not need to take any other precautions.
Concerns about the reduced effectiveness of vaccines due to delta surges are worrisome to health authorities around the world. New data on vaccine efficacy suggest that vaccines reduce the risk of serious illness and death, but the risk of infection remains.
For example, a new study on the efficacy of the Indian covaxin vaccine shows that the vaccine is only 50% effective in reducing the risk of infection against the delta mutant.
Similarly, the results obtained from the vaccine efficacy of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine show that the vaccine was 51% effective in reducing transmission and the Moderna vaccine showed 73% (which is Nature). This is a study published in November this year from Qatar published in the magazine).
For the AstraZeneca vaccine, the effectiveness of the Delta in infection prevention ranges from 50% to 70%.
Due to the low protection from an infection control perspective, countries such as the United States, Israel, and Canada offer booster shots to boost immunity levels.
In Europe, regulators will call in the coming weeks as to whether European Union countries should start offering booster shots. However, WHO disagrees with providing booster shots for fairness.
“Give people one life jacket before giving them two life jackets,” said Mike Ryan, assistant director of the Emergency Response WHO. Current data on hospitalization of Covid19 patients in countries such as Europe show that Covid19’s severe condition is unvaccinated individuals. Some of the new wave in Europe is due to unvaccinated people, and there is a need to focus on concentrating vaccination on those populations.
