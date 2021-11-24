Incorrectly booked 1,500 pediatric vaccines at a Alberta pharmacy

Due to a bug in Alberta Health’s vaccine booking site, parents are struggling to cancel and rebook their 1,500 pediatric COVID-19 vaccines by mistake.

Starting Wednesday at 8 am, Alberta parents and guardians were able to book their children aged 5 to 11 for the first time.

However, the rush landing schedule in the morning did not go smoothly for many.

Brent Oliver made an appointment at a pharmacy in North Edmonton for his 10-year-old daughter, but only learned that the place didn’t have a pediatric shot to manage.

“When it comes to vaccines, I think I was pretty used to frustration last year, so this is another matter,” Oliver said.

“I’m just worried that all parents and their children appearing on these vaccination appointments aren’t booked.

“Why can’t they understand this correctly? They had many opportunities.”

4 pharmacies incorrectly listed on the booking site

Alberta Health has confirmed that four pharmacies (three in Edmonton and one in Airdrie) were incorrectly listed on the children’s booking site and hundreds of bookings were mistakenly made.

“I know four pharmacies that mistakenly started booking pediatric vaccines earlier this morning,” Alberta Health said in a statement from CBC News.

“These sites were contacted and the pediatric vaccine reservation was removed from the vaccine reservation system within an hour.

“Approximately 1,500 reservations have been made between these four pharmacies.”

Balwin pharmacy staff in northern Edmonton said at least 150 pediatric prescriptions for Pfizer BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine were erroneously booked.

Mohammed Ahmed, a pharmacist at Windermere Pharmacy in southern Edmonton, said it was unclear why a pharmacy like him was accidentally added to the booking list.

He said he had been called many times by his parents and had to separate his mother and daughter after appearing for a promise on Wednesday morning.

“I told her,’I don’t know what happened,’ but she explained to her that she had to go through Alberta Health,” Ahmed said.

“She was a little frustrated about it.”

Pediatric vaccines are delivered to 120 vaccination clinics throughout the state.

Only pharmacies in four communities, Alix, Legal, Clive and Warburg, have access to pediatric vaccines.

Vaccine booking You can create it online from here. Alberta Health Services said the first injection of the pediatric vaccine will be given on Friday.

“Many confusion”

Reservation issues were widespread, said Sarah Mackey of Vaccine Hunters Alberta, a volunteer group that helps Alberta navigate the COVID-19 immune system.

According to McKee, the group was flooded with complaints from parents who booked their children, but only learned that they were done incorrectly.

“It was an action-packed morning,” she said. “You want to book, you want to get what’s available.”

Volunteers noticed an error on Alberta Health’s booking website early Wednesday and posted a warning to their parents on Twitter, but many were still in turmoil, McKee said.

“It’s pretty stressful to think about it. All of these parents spent the day thinking they had made a reservation.”

McKee advised parents to cancel their child’s pharmacy reservation and rebook at the vaccination clinic.

“I’m a little worried that people will appear in these pharmacies in anticipation of doses,” she said. “There is a lot of confusion about this.”

There were other issues with the launch on Wednesday. I couldn’t make a reservation temporarily in Lethbridge.

Parents with several children under the age of 12 are also having a hard time booking, McKee said.

Many parents remained frustrated, but she said it was good to see a lot of excitement around the rollout.

“There are a lot of very enthusiastic parents who have their children booked this morning.”