Baby odors block aggression in men, but cause aggression in females





Born yesterday, I have already started a drama. A new study found that the scent emitted by newborns evokes a surprising gender response. According to a study led by scientists at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel, the human-made molecule hexadecanal (HEX) is found in large numbers on the scalp of babies, blocking attacks in men and causing attacks in women. increase.The survey results are Published this month In the journal Science Advances. “HEX has no perceptible odor, but we have found that odor affects behavior towards others, especially aggressive reactions to others,” said Eva Michaux, who led the study. Dr. Said in a press release.. To determine this, researchers exposed about half of the 130 participants in the study to HEX and the rest were controlled. They then gave the subject the option to blow up the game partner with an unpleasant sound of varying intensities. Women exposed to HEX consistently heard the loudest and most unpleasant sounds, while men exposed to HEX chose consistently milder sounds than women not exposed to HEX. Perhaps a non-intuitive discovery based on social gender norms, Misho argued that there was an evolutionary explanation for sexual differentiation. “Male aggression often leads to aggression to newborns. Infanticide is a very realistic phenomenon in the animal kingdom, while female aggression usually leads to the protection of offspring.” She said. “HEX seems to be affecting men in that it has more social regulation, less aggression, and acts as a” cooldown “signal for men, but less regulation for women, “Release” signal. “ Getty Images / iStockphoto The molecular mental response is, in a sense, a baby’s evolutionary strategy of communicating with parents to increase their chances of survival. “Chemical communication is very important to them because babies cannot communicate in language,” said Professor Noam Sobel, who led the study by the research group. “As a baby, it’s in your interest to make your mom more aggressive and reduce your dad’s aggression.” In addition to the finding that the effect of HEX scent on men is different from that of females, this study is the “first one” to demonstrate a direct link between molecular scents and human behavior.

