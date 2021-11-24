North sees a “significant” rise in vaccination rates





With the introduction of the Covid-19 vaccine passport scheme in the north, the number of people seeking vaccination has increased “very significantly”. Northern Ireland Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride said Wednesday that 10,000 people received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine a week after the plan was announced. Last week, the Northern Minister agreed to require vaccination certification at certain hospitality and large-capacity venues such as pubs, restaurants and nightclubs. This system will go into operation on November 29th and will come into effect on December 13th. Talk to a reporter who received the Covid booster vaccine at the North Health Center BelfastDr. McBride said last week there were 10,000 initial doses and 84,000 booster doses. He said a “combination of motivations” was encouraging people to come forward. “I think people are late. I think people are aware of the fact that vaccination is really really important to protect yourself as well as others,” he said. Said. “But it also paves the way for hospitality. There is evidence that people are vaccinated because they open the door to pubs and restaurants and recognize that people can regain their lives. There is no doubt that there is. “ He said the plan “wants to create a bounce in the future, especially for hospitality.” Flowtest and it’s not infectious, “he said. North on wednesday Ministry of Public Health Four more deaths from Covid-19 patients and 1,931 new positive cases of the virus were reported. A total of 386 Covid-19 patients were treated in the hospital on Wednesday morning, and 36 were in intensive care. Asked about the warning from the Minister of Health, Robin SwanEarlier this week, as the number of cases of Covid-19 continued to grow, some hospitality companies could be forced to close at Christmas, Dr. McBride said, “I want to keep society as open as possible.” The minister said he was “united”. He said he needed to balance, “We want the economy to thrive, but at the same time we need to recognize that we need to control infection rates. “So we now have the real opportunity to act early, act decisively, get together to control infection rates, and avoid more restrictive measures that may be needed later. “He said. Meanwhile, the director of the Health Department of the Health and Social Welfare Committee (HSCB) has appealed to patients sufficient to leave the hospital and move to long-term care facilities to address an urgent bed shortage. Brendan Whittle, director of social care and children at HSCB, said it was “wrong” for enough patients to stay in the hospital bed when there were other patients waiting to be hospitalized. Additional Report: PA

