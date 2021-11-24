A dad suffering from a “stomach bug” diagnosed with terminal cancer at the age of 37 may only live for a few months

Manchester’s father was told that his cancer was incurable-less than a year after visiting a doctor complaining of a stomach bug.

Jonathan Silcock, 37, from Cheetham Hill, may have only 18 months left to live beside his new bride, Chelsea, and his daughter, Rosalea, 4.

He noticed that he was losing weight and went to the doctor in February this year after he started vomiting after eating.

read more:“I felt something was wrong,” said the 27-year-old mother, who may only be able to live for another two years.

After endoscopy and biopsy, he was handed the catastrophic news that he actually had stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“I lost weight and felt really sick. Every time I ate, I got sick,” Jonathan said. Manchester Evening News.

“I went to the doctor who introduced me to the hospital in February this year and did an endoscopy and a biopsy.

“I was told that it would take a few weeks for the test to come back, but just four days later I got a call and was told to discuss the results.

“I had to go alone because it was during strict Covid restrictions, and when I arrived, there were two McMillan nurses waiting.

“I knew it was cancer soon.

“It was very shocking. I was always in and out of the hospital, but I didn’t expect the news, so I immediately started to worry about what that meant for Chelsea and Rosalea.”







Jonathan had to handle this himself. Due to Covid’s restrictions at the time, he had no loved one.

Deciding not to stop him, he said “I will” to Chelsea’s love in his life on June 2, just a few months after receiving the news.

However, a few weeks after tying the knot, Jonathan, who had a premature birth four months and suffered from cerebral palsy, was told that the cancer had spread to the intestines and esophagus.

Since then, he has had to rely on feeding tubes to eat.

And in a recent follow-up hospital appointment, one father was told that growth continued to spread to his lungs.

This reduced his life expectancy from three years to just 18 months.

It is these precious months that he says he is determined to make “eternal memories” beside his wife Chelsea and his four-year-old daughter Rosalea.

“I didn’t plan to get married right away, but I knew I had to get married after I was diagnosed,” he said.

Within a week of her first diagnosis, Jonathan started her first chemotherapeutic treatment, which she described as “terrible.”

“They always made me very tired and sick,” he added.





He frequently returned to the hospital for biweekly follow-up appointments before his condition began to worsen.

An emergency scan in April then revealed that his cancer had begun to spread outside the intestines and esophagus.

According to Jonathan, chemotherapy (his only hope for treatment) had to be discontinued because it “caused it to spread.”

He states: “I went in and out of the hospital every few weeks. Sadly, that’s all my daughter knew so far.

“But they told me that the cancer had spread, so I had to stop chemotherapy right away, which was my only treatment option.

“It was a complete shock. I had to go home and tell the news to the whole family, and they kept telling me that I was even worse and could beat this.

“The cancer has become very aggressive and they told me I would continue to scan to monitor it.

“I didn’t want to know, so I asked the doctor not to tell me when it spread. That was worse news I didn’t want to deal with.”







Jonathan still lives with a feeding tube through his nose, suffers from shortness of breath, and is traveling in a wheelchair.

Wife Chelsea and daughter Rosalea remained his “rock” throughout the diagnosis, and Chelsea is now his full-time home caregiver.

Jonathan was more capable than before and taught juniors wheelchair basketball while playing for the Manchester Giants Mavericks Wheelchair Basketball Team.

It was just two weeks ago that he was given the news to his father that he had 18 months left to live after his cancer had spread further into his lungs.

Now he is determined to spend the rest of his days with his family making memories and making them “look back and smile”.

“My daughter is only four years old and I’ve seen me experience all this. That’s not right.

“Rosarea and Chelsea were both my absolute rockers. Without them, I wouldn’t have been fighting for treatment.







“All we want to do now is make memories together. Chelsea wanted to go to Benidorm and promised to take her daughter to Disneyland.

“It is very important for us so that when the time comes, we can both smile and look back.

“It really makes you realize how important life is and how you should always make the most of it every day.”

His sister-in-law, Sae Yamamoto, from Salford, has also set up a Go FundMe page to help her family pay for lasting memories with Jonathan.

You can donate from here.

