Health
Scientists warn about new Covid variants with high mutation numbers | Coronavirus
Scientists say new Covid mutants that carry “very large numbers” of mutations can cause a further wave of disease by evading the body’s defenses.
Genome sequencing confirmed only 10 cases in 3 countries, but this variant is a serious concern among some researchers as many mutations can help the virus’s antigenic escape. Is causing.
The B.1.1.529 variant has 32 mutations in the pesplomer. This is part of the virus that most vaccines use to stimulate the immune system against Covid. Peplomer mutations can affect the ability of the virus to infect and spread cells, but they can also make it difficult for immune cells to attack the pathogen.
This subspecies was first discovered in Botswana and currently three cases have been sequenced.6 more have been confirmed South Africa, And one in Hong Kong, a traveler returning from South Africa.
Dr. Tom Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College London, details the new variants Genome sharing site“The incredible amount of spike mutations suggests that this can really be a concern,” he said.
so A series of tweetsPeacock said, “Because of its horrific spike profile, it needs to be very very closely monitored,” but added that it may turn out to be a “strange cluster” that is not well communicated. “I hope so,” he wrote.
Dr. Mirachand, Covid-19 Incident Director, UK health Security agency said Working with scientific organizations around the world, the agency has been constantly monitoring the situation as variants of Sars-CoV-2 emerge and develop around the world.
“Due to the nature of the virus, it mutates frequently and randomly, so it is not uncommon for a small number of cases to be characterized by a new set of mutations. All varieties that show evidence of spread are evaluated quickly,” she said. Said.
The first case of the subspecies was collected in Botswana on November 11, and the earliest case in South Africa was recorded three days later.Case found in Hong Kong A 36-year-old man who had a negative PCR test before flying from Hong Kong to South Africa, stayed from October 22nd to November 11th. He was negative when he returned to Hong Kong, but was positive on November 13 during quarantine.
England No more red list To impose restrictions on travelers arriving from abroad. Those who are not fully vaccinated are negative before flight and need to arrange for two PCR tests on arrival. Those who are fully vaccinated must take the Covid test within 2 days of landing.
Scientists are watching for signs that new varieties are gaining momentum and becoming more widespread.Some virologists in the south Africa Of particular concern is already given the recent increase in cases in Gauteng, an urban area, including Pretoria and Johannesburg, where cases of B.1.1.529 were detected.
Ravi Gupta, a professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Cambridge, said: Work in his lab We found that two mutations in B.1.1.529 increased infectivity and reduced antibody recognition. “Based on the mutations that exist, it certainly looks like a serious concern,” he said. “But an important property of the unknown virus is its infectivity, mainly because it seems to have driven the delta mutant. Antigenic escape is only part of the big picture of what can happen.”
Professor Francois Balloux, director of the UCL Genetics Institute, said that numerous mutations in the mutants apparently accumulated in a “single burst” and that they may have evolved during chronic infections in people with weakened immune systems. Suggests. Untreated HIV / AIDS patients.
“I definitely hope that by neutralizing the antibody compared to alpha or delta, it will not be fully recognized,” he said. “It’s difficult to predict how much transmission will occur at this stage. For the time being, we need to closely monitor and analyze it, but unless it starts to increase in frequency in the near future, there is no reason to worry too much.”
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/nov/24/scientists-warn-of-new-covid-variant-with-high-number-of-mutations
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]