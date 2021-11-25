Scientists warn about new Covid variants with high mutation numbers | Coronavirus

Scientists say new Covid mutants that carry “very large numbers” of mutations can cause a further wave of disease by evading the body’s defenses.

Genome sequencing confirmed only 10 cases in 3 countries, but this variant is a serious concern among some researchers as many mutations can help the virus’s antigenic escape. Is causing.

The B.1.1.529 variant has 32 mutations in the pesplomer. This is part of the virus that most vaccines use to stimulate the immune system against Covid. Peplomer mutations can affect the ability of the virus to infect and spread cells, but they can also make it difficult for immune cells to attack the pathogen.

This subspecies was first discovered in Botswana and currently three cases have been sequenced.6 more have been confirmed South Africa, And one in Hong Kong, a traveler returning from South Africa.

Dr. Tom Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College London, details the new variants Genome sharing site“The incredible amount of spike mutations suggests that this can really be a concern,” he said.

so A series of tweetsPeacock said, “Because of its horrific spike profile, it needs to be very very closely monitored,” but added that it may turn out to be a “strange cluster” that is not well communicated. “I hope so,” he wrote.

Dr. Mirachand, Covid-19 Incident Director, UK health Security agency said Working with scientific organizations around the world, the agency has been constantly monitoring the situation as variants of Sars-CoV-2 emerge and develop around the world.

“Due to the nature of the virus, it mutates frequently and randomly, so it is not uncommon for a small number of cases to be characterized by a new set of mutations. All varieties that show evidence of spread are evaluated quickly,” she said. Said.

The first case of the subspecies was collected in Botswana on November 11, and the earliest case in South Africa was recorded three days later.Case found in Hong Kong A 36-year-old man who had a negative PCR test before flying from Hong Kong to South Africa, stayed from October 22nd to November 11th. He was negative when he returned to Hong Kong, but was positive on November 13 during quarantine.

England No more red list To impose restrictions on travelers arriving from abroad. Those who are not fully vaccinated are negative before flight and need to arrange for two PCR tests on arrival. Those who are fully vaccinated must take the Covid test within 2 days of landing.

Scientists are watching for signs that new varieties are gaining momentum and becoming more widespread.Some virologists in the south Africa Of particular concern is already given the recent increase in cases in Gauteng, an urban area, including Pretoria and Johannesburg, where cases of B.1.1.529 were detected.

Ravi Gupta, a professor of clinical microbiology at the University of Cambridge, said: Work in his lab We found that two mutations in B.1.1.529 increased infectivity and reduced antibody recognition. “Based on the mutations that exist, it certainly looks like a serious concern,” he said. “But an important property of the unknown virus is its infectivity, mainly because it seems to have driven the delta mutant. Antigenic escape is only part of the big picture of what can happen.”

Professor Francois Balloux, director of the UCL Genetics Institute, said that numerous mutations in the mutants apparently accumulated in a “single burst” and that they may have evolved during chronic infections in people with weakened immune systems. Suggests. Untreated HIV / AIDS patients.

“I definitely hope that by neutralizing the antibody compared to alpha or delta, it will not be fully recognized,” he said. “It’s difficult to predict how much transmission will occur at this stage. For the time being, we need to closely monitor and analyze it, but unless it starts to increase in frequency in the near future, there is no reason to worry too much.”