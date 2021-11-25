NEW: COVID-19 test positive rate drops slightly towards holiday weekends

Below is the complete COVID-19 report for November 23rd.

Las Vegas (KLAS)- Positive rates for the COVID-19 test are declining again across Clark County and the state, a promising sign for Thanksgiving holiday weekends.

The positive test rate for Clark County has dropped from 7.0% to 6.9%, and the state rate has dropped from 7.6% to 7.5%.

Cases were high throughout the state (629) and counties (479).

Hospitalizations were higher and deaths were higher throughout the state, but less in Clark County.

Look at the current COVID-19 number:

Clark County

New case: 479 (total: 342,098)

Number of deaths: 16 (total: 6,161)

Test positive rate: 6.9% (decreased from 7.0% on the previous day)

Hospitalization: 575 (22 increase from the previous day)

Nevada

New case: 629 (total: 454,980)

Number of deaths: 19 (total: 7,972)

Test positive rate: 7.5% (down from 7.6% the day before)

Hospitalization: 719 (18 increase from the previous day)

The state follows the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on mask rules. Mandates will continue to be valid in each county until the following conditions are met:

COVID-19 test positive rate must be less than 8%

The case rate (per 100,000 population for 7 days) should be less than 50 in a full 2 ​​weeks. At the CDC, a rating of over 100 cases per 100,000 people is considered a “high” risk of infection, and 50-99.99 per 100,000 people is considered “substantial.” The county should reach “medium” for a full two weeks.

The test positive rate for Clark County was 6.9%, down from 7.0% the day before. The current case rate in Clark County is “high” at 122.2.

The positive test rate in Nevada is 7.5%, down from 7.6% the day before. It fell below the World Health Organization target of 5.0% on May 17, and exceeded it on June 28.

Of the 19 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in Nevada, 16 were from Clark County. Southern Nevada now accounts for 6,161 of the state’s 7,972 deaths. The 14-day moving average is 7 deaths per day.

As of November 18, South Nevada Health District reports 202 breakthrough deaths (+7), 652 breakthrough hospitalizations (+45), and 12,898 breakthrough cases (+773). (Increases are compared to the numbers reported on 11 November.)

As of yesterday, a total of 5,530,963 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Nevada, an increase of 9,782 from the previous day’s report. The number of reported tests is increasing as more employers require their employees to be vaccinated or have weekly tests.

* Note: Daily lab data from DHHS and SNHD reports The day before..

Nevada Tracking

The positive test rate for Clark County was below 8%. This removed the county from the state’s watch list for increased risk of infection. If the county can maintain test aggressiveness and test levels, state restrictions, including masking requirements, can be relaxed. Another measurement of county case rates (currently “high” in 122.2 cases (per 100,000 population over the last 7 days)) should be below 50 for two consecutive weeks before the mask obligation ends.

In today’s report, eight of the 17 counties in Nevada are still flagged for high infection.

The Clark County case rate (468 per 100,000 in the last 30 days) is reported in the data reported today. Test positive rates (6.9%) and tests (309 tests per 100,000 per day) are within state tolerance.

Vaccine renewal

State Health Department Report 3,565,294 doses Part of the COVID-19 vaccine was given in Nevada. As of November 23.

As of today, 52.12% of Nevadans currently vaccinated are fully vaccinated, and 61.11% of the target population have begun vaccination. Clark County reports that 51.36% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

Reports since Monday, November 23, show that the percentages have shifted downwards and are adjusted to include children aged 5 to 11 years who are currently vaccinated.

Breakdown of Nevada Hospital

Note: The state has not updated hospitalization data weekend Or holiday..

According to the state Department of Health and Social Welfare (DHHS), The number of hospitalized patients in Nevada Up (+18) From the previous report.

The current number of hospitalizations is 719 confirmed and suspicious. The hospital reported that 172 of these patients were in the intensive care unit and 111 were on mechanical ventilation. To give some perspective, the state set a record high for inpatients with 2,025 cases on December 13.

Recovery Cases in Southern Nevada

The number of people recovering from the virus in southern Nevada continues to grow. The latest county update estimates a total of 325,319 recovered cases. According to this, this is 95.1% of all cases reported in the county. Latest report of SNHD..

Health district Daily map containing the number of positive tests for each zip code in Clark County..

Nevada Mitigation

Nevada Reopened to 100% capacity on June 1st The social distance guidelines have been lifted, helping the state return to most pre-pandemic eras, with a few exceptions.

The CDC reversed the course on July 27, and fully vaccinated Americans in “substantially high” infected areas should wear masks in public as the number of cases of COVID-19 increases. Said. Most of Nevada fall into these two risk categories.

Nevada said it will adopt the CDC guidance in its new mask guidelines It took effect on July 30th at 12:01 am.this Disable Clark County Employee Maskman Date, Effective in mid-July.

On August 16, Governor Sisorak signed a new directive This allows participants who are fully vaccinated at a large rally to remove their masks, but only if the venue requires that all attendees be provided with proof of vaccination. As with children under the age of 12, people who have not been “completely vaccinated” in a single vaccination can participate, but both must wear a mask.

You must wear a mask even if required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, or regulations (including guidance for local businesses or workplaces).

State approval for vaccination of children ages 5-11 Given on November 3rd, There are plans by the South Nevada Health District to start vaccination on November 10. The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only vaccine approved for children.

Related item: Previous day’s report