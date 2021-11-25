Health officials strongly recommend vaccination as far more cases than last season





The number of cases of local influenza continues to grow, San Diego County health officials said Wednesday, calling for another caution to be vaccinated against the disease. After 42 infections were reported in the week ending on Saturday, the county's seasonal total is 353. As of this time last year, 28 cases were reported, with an average of 327 cases over the five years of the day.

"Let's share the joy, not the bacteria, this holiday season," said Dr. Wilma Uten, the county's public health officer. "The flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself and the people around you. Get the vaccine now." For the week ending on Saturday, the County Health and Welfare Department reported: — Emergency department visits for influenza-like illness were 3% of all visits, as they were last week.When — The total number of deaths from influenza so far has been zero, the same as last season at this time. Every Wednesday during the flu season, the Department of Health and Welfare publishes a weekly report on the flu watch. This report tracks key influenza indicators and summarizes local influenza surveillance. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone over 6 months be vaccinated against influenza each year. People with chronic medical conditions, pregnant women, people over the age of 65, people living with people at high risk, or anyone taking care of others are all seriously ill with the flu. Is more likely to be. After vaccination, it takes about two weeks for the virus protection to develop. Vaccines are available in clinics and retail pharmacies and are covered by medical insurance. Those without medical insurance can be vaccinated at one of the county's six public health centers or at a community clinic in the area. To find the nearest location, click or tap to go to the county flu vaccine location page here Or by calling 211. In addition to being vaccinated, health officials said that people should do the following to avoid getting sick: Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently.

Use a hand sanitizer.

Avoid sick people.

Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

Clean the surface that you often touch.When

If you are ill, stay home and avoid contact with others.

Last season, 848 cases of influenza were reported in San Diego County, including two deaths. In 2019, a total of 108 San Diegans died of influenza and more than 20,700 cases of influenza were reported. Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.



