According to pediatricians, COVID-19 cases in children increased by 32% from 2 weeks ago.
NS American Pediatric SocietyCollaboration with Children’s Hospital AssociationUsing state-level case data, he wrote that about 6.8 million children were tested positive. virus As of November 18, since the pandemic began.
“This week we added about 142,000 children, an increase of about 32% from two weeks ago.” Group wrote.. “Since the peak of 252,000 in the week of September 2, child cases have declined, but child COVID cases remain very high.”
COVID-19 Increases Childbirth During Pregnancy: Study
The number of COVID-19 cases in children has exceeded 100,000 for 15 consecutive weeks, and more than 1.7 million cases have been added since the first week of September.
Since the onset of the pandemic, children in the week ending November 18 accounted for 16.9% of the cumulative total of cases, and children accounted for 25.1% of the reported weekly COVID-19 cases.
As of that date, the overall proportion of COVID-19 cases in children was 8,992 cases per 100,000 children. Children under the age of 18 reportedly make up 22.2% of the US population.
From November 11th to 18th, 141,905 childhood COVID-19 cases were reported, with children accounting for 25.1% of the weekly reported cases.
In the two weeks from November 4th to November 18th, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in children has increased by 4% since the start of the pandemic.
Although AAP and CHA stated that the reported age distribution of COVID-19 cases is available on the health department websites of 49 states, New York City, NS Washington District, Puerto Rico Guam is a smaller subset of the states that reported hospitalization and mortality by age.
Home COVID-19 Tests and Appropriate Masks: How to Secure Holiday Gathering in 2021
Among the 24 states and New York City, children ranged from 1.7% to 4.0% of cumulative hospitalizations. 0.1% -1.9% of all children with COVID-19 cases were hospitalized.
Of the 45 states of New York City, Puerto Rico and Guam, children accounted for 0.00% to 0.25% of all COVID-19 deaths and 0.00% to 0.03% of all COVID-19 deaths.
According to the data available, hospitalizations and deaths associated with COVID-19 are rare in children, and at this time, serious illnesses with COVID-19 appear to be rare.
“But how the virus can harm the long-term physical health of infected children, and their emotional and emotional and mental health The effect “.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Note Fewer cases have been reported in children aged 0 to 17 years compared to adults, and children are less susceptible to illness than adults, but children become ill and spread COVID-19 to others. Emphasizes the possibility.
Children with an underlying disorder are at increased risk of serious illness.
The rate of hospitalization associated with COVID-19 is also lower in children of all ages compared to adults, but some children develop or develop acute symptoms later. Pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C),
Everyone over the age of 5 is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
