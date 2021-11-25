Health
Scientists warn about a new Botswana variant of Covid-19 with a high number of mutations
new COVID-19 Scientists warn that mutants with “incredibly high” numbers of mutations have emerged.
B.1.1529, or Botswana Subspecies – a derivative of B.1.1 – may promote further transmission of the virus.
The first to be found was in Botswana, followed by six. South Africa, And one Hong Kong Involve travelers returning from South Africa.
In general, spike mutations allow the virus to adapt and become more toxic, avoiding innate and vaccine immunity.
Dr. Tom Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College London, said the variant was “really” because 32 mutations in the peplomer could more easily evade the human immune system and spread to more people. I’m worried. “
On Twitter, he writes that variants that may be more contagious than any other variant to date “need to be very much monitored because of their horrifying spike profiles.”
He states: “Exports to Asia mean that this can be more extensive than the sequence alone means.
“Also, very long branch lengths and incredibly large spike mutations suggest that this can be a real concern (escape from most known monoclonal antibodies is predicted).
“The value of emphasizing this is very small in the African region, which is currently fairly well sampled, but it needs to be very monitored due to its horrifying spike profile (which is almost all of the worst antigenically). It is presumed that otherwise). “
Virgologists frequently identify new variants of Covid that often do not exceed a small number of cases.
However, Dr. Peacock tweeted that the variant “wants” to turn out to be one of these “strange clusters” and not as contagious as feared.
Professor François Burrow, a professor of computational systems biology and director of the UCL Institute of Genetics, said mutations in mutants are “apparently abundant” and “abnormal constellations.”
He said this indicates that this may have evolved during “chronic infections in immunocompromised people, perhaps untreated HIV / AIDS patients.”
Professor Balloux said: It is difficult to predict how contagious it will be at this stage.
“So far, four strains have been sequenced and reasonably monitored in sub-Saharan Africa.
“It may exist in other parts of Africa. It needs to be carefully monitored and analyzed for the time being, but there is no reason to be overly worried unless it begins to increase in frequency in the near future.”
The first incident in Botswana occurred on November 11.
The first South African incident occurred on November 14. This is the same day that involved a 36-year-old traveler who stayed in South Africa from October 23 to November 11 and tested positive for three days of quarantine. Hong Kong.
Dr. Mirachand, Covid-19 Incident Director, UK Health and Security Agency, said in collaboration with scientific organizations around the world, the agency is constantly monitoring the status of new Covid variants around the world. ..
She states: “Due to the nature of the virus, it mutates frequently and randomly, so it is not uncommon for a small number of cases to be characterized by a new set of mutations. All variants that show evidence of spread are evaluated quickly.”
