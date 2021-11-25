La Crosse County COVID-19 surges again just before the holiday season

An average of about 75 new cases occur daily in La Crosse County, according to a spokeswoman for the Department of Health.

Posted: Posted Has been updated:

LA CROSSE COUNTY (WKBT) – Many of us look forward to vacations, but unwanted guests remain in our community.

Cases of COVID-19 surged shortly before the holiday season.

NS Wisconsin Health Services Department More than 3,500 new cases were reported on Wednesday and nearly 4,300 on Tuesday.

The current 7-day average number of cases is the highest since December last year before the vaccine became widely available.

“It’s cold outside and people are gathering indoors, so this time of year isn’t unexpected,” said Paula Sila, a spokeswoman for the La Crosse County Health Department.

According to Silha, an average of about 75 new cases occur daily in La Crosse County.

However, vaccinations are also increasing.

According to DHS data, 61.5% of the county’s population is now fully vaccinated.

Silha states that vaccination plays an important role in preventing the increase in cases.

“They aren’t 100 percent (effective), and I want to compare it to influenza vaccination,” Silha said. “Even if you get a flu shot every year, it’s not 100 percent, but it protects people from serious illness.”

Both hospital systems say vaccination prevents patients from getting sick.

A spokesman for the Mayo Clinic Health System says most inpatients do not suffer from COVID.

While in the Gundersen Health System, the spokesman says that the majority of the inpatients carry the virus.

However, patients with the most severe symptoms are not immunized.

Gundersen infection prevention doctor Megan Meller says that if fully vaccinated, there is little risk of gathering for Thanksgiving.

“It’s safe to the extent that it makes sense,” Meller said.

But if the holiday itself feels sick, Meller says it’s best to stay home.

“The last thing we want is for someone to spread COVID-19 to their grandparents,” Meller said.

Vaccinations are on the rise, but in some cases.

And Silha says we haven’t left the forest yet.

“We all want to end the pandemic, but it’s not completely over yet,” Silha said.

Keep in mind that even if you get a vaccine booster just before Thanksgiving, it will not be fully effective until the end of your vacation.

As with the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, it takes two weeks for full protection to begin.

When gathering with people outside the family, it is recommended that the health department wear a mask.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW / NEWS 8000. All rights are reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.