When can my child get a COVID-19 shot?

North Bay-November 19, Health Canada Announced approval of Pfizer BioNTech double-dose COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years. This allows children of that age group to be vaccinated at a dose of one-third of the size offered. 12 years old and over.

To date, it is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for that age group. According to Health Canada, clinical trials have shown that no safety issues have been detected and that low doses provide good protection.

NS National Advisory Board on Immunity (NACI) recommends that the second dose be given at least 8 weeks after the first dose. On the other hand, children who are 12 years old before the second dose may receive adult doses.

As a precautionary measure, Health Canada advises children not to be vaccinated within 14 days of other vaccines, such as the flu vaccine, to monitor side effects from either COVID-19 or other vaccines. increase.

Eligibility and Deployment Plans by State and Territory

British Columbia: Parents can register Children with COVID-19 vaccine using state vaccine Get vaccinated system. As of November 19, officials said Over 75,000 children It had been Registered.. NS BC Center For Disease Control A 4-year-old child says he can only be vaccinated after his 5th birthday. The vaccine is free and children do not need a BC care card to receive the vaccine. First and second doses are provided for children 5-11 years 8 week intervals, FAQ from Immunize BC says. BC also made the material, Including comics, Available to parents to talk to their children about vaccination. Requires consent from one parent or guardian.

Alberta: COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Vaccine booking For children ages 5 to 11 in Alberta November 24 After receiving the above 394,000 times.. Dosages are given at more than 120 Alberta Health Services vaccination clinics and four pharmacies throughout the state, with more than 390,000 Alberta aged 5-11 years being vaccinated as early as November 26. I can. Government press release said.. Many carry-on vaccine clinics are available, but the state says carry-on reservations are not available for children ages 5-11. Recommended Talk to your pediatrician or your doctor about immunizing your child with COVID-19.The state has also created an online game that users can delete “COVID Jira” COVID-19 While learning about immunity.

Saskatchewan: Reservation for childhood vaccination Saskatchewan Health Department (SHA) Clinic is now available November 23.. Parental or guardian consent is required, but only one parent is required. The Saskatchewan government states that the state is expected to receive more than 112,000 COVID-19 vaccines for children, sufficient to provide the first dose to all children aged 5 to 11 years. SHA provides pediatric vaccines in a community of 141. The clinic is offered in more than 100 schools and also offers specialized clinics for children with additional needs, such as children with autism and hospitalization, Native Canadian services, Northern Tribal Health Departments, and vaccinations from participating pharmacies. Will be. NACI recommends an 8-week dosing interval, but states say that families in Saskatchewan may choose to take a second dose 21 days after the first dose.

Manitoba: Manitoba to parents and caregivers Book appointment Children 5 to 11 years old online or by phone to get the Pfizer vaccine November 22.. Children must be at least 5 years old at the time of booking. The Manitoba Vaccine Implementation Task Force states that vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 will be available in pharmacies, doctors’ clinics, urban indigenous clinics and vaccine clinics. Manitoba also recommends that individuals receive a second vaccination eight weeks after the first vaccine.The state has created an interactive map called Vaccine finder, Shows where the Manitoba immune site is located.

Ontario: Ontario families are now able to start booking children November 23.. Appointments can be booked online, by phone, through the local public health department, participating pharmacies, and selected primary care providers. The child must be 5 years old It will be eligible by the end of 2021 and doses will be provided at least every 8 weeks. Ontario will receive 1,076,000 pediatric COVID-19 vaccines from the federal government. About 1 million children are eligible for shooting in the state. Those who have a reservation Booking confirmation code or email, Ontario health card or school letter, health care provider, or faith leader for those who do not have a health card, immune records if available, allergies if needed Forms, masks, and support personnel as needed. Anyone who receives the COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario, including children and adolescents, should have an informed outlet that shows that they understand the content of the vaccine, why it is recommended, and the risks and benefits of vaccination. Must be provided. According to the state, parents or “surrogate decision makers” of children aged 5 to 11 will most likely need to provide consent on behalf of the child at the time of booking before vaccination.

Quebec: Reservation of vaccines for children ages 5-11 it is open, Residents can book online Clic-Santé website.. Reservations for the first vaccine will begin on November 24th and vaccination at school will begin. November 29.. Anyone between the ages of 5 and 17 can be vaccinated at the clinic With or without reservation.. Vaccinations for children and adolescents are given at vaccination centers and schools, but not at pharmacies. Children under the age of 13 require parental or legal guardian consent to be vaccinated, but adolescents over the age of 14 can consent on their own.

New Brunswick: Reservation of vaccinations for children aged 5 to 11 Vitalité and Horizon Health Network, Now can be created online November 23.. Anyone who is 5 years old and over 5 years old this year is eligible for vaccination.About 54,500 children According to the state, you are eligible to receive it. Under the Underage Medical Consent Act of New Brunswick, children can agree to receive medical care such as vaccines as mature minors. Although parental consent is not required under certain conditions, the state states that it is “desirable” for parents or legal guardians to consent to the immunity of minors under the age of 16.

Nova Scotia: Nova Scotia announces November 24 Vaccines for children aged 5 and 11 are expected to arrive this week, and parents and guardians are expected to be able to start booking soon. Pharmacies and the IWK Health Center in Halifax will be the state’s leading vaccinated people. Dr. Robert Strang, chief health doctor in Nova Scotia, said the children are ready to be vaccinated by December 2. Children should be vaccinated twice at least every 8 weeks. Children who are 12 years old during the 8 weeks may receive a second adolescent or adult dose.There are maps available in the state Where the vaccination clinic is located..

Prince Edward Island: Vaccinations are first offered at the immune clinic Dedicated date and time.. Beginning in January 2022, school vaccinations will be provided to 4th, 5th and 6th grade students. Eligible students in other grades must be vaccinated at the COVID-19 Immune Clinic. NS 8 week intervals Recommended between doses. The state says that, like all immunity, parents or guardians must provide signed consent before a child can be vaccinated. Children aged 11 can receive a second adult version if they turn 12 within the recommended 8-week interval.

Newfoundland and Labrador: The state expects the vaccine to arrive November 26, With an immunization campaign for children starting “within a few days”.Appointments can be booked in the state Get Shot’s web page..Vaccines will also be provided at school.. It is recommended that the second dose be booked at least 8 weeks after the first dose. Children who have been vaccinated for children will receive a second vaccination for adults. 12 years old During the period of 8 weeks. Parental or guardian signed consent is required.

Yukon: Yukon Premier Sandy Silver said on Wednesday Vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 will start in early December, Vaccine supply is expected to arrive in the territory within a few days. The child waits 8 weeks before taking.

Northwest Territories: NS Northwest Territories Health and Social Welfare Department The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for children aged 5 to 11 years, but the clinic is not yet planned and residents are being asked not to make reservations until then. The region will be vaccinated by the end of November. Qualifications for groups aged 5-11 are based on the age at the time of appointment, not the year the individual was born.

Nunavut Territory: Nunavut Territory There is no readily available information on the government website regarding vaccinations for children ages 5-11.

Vaccines and children

Although children and adolescents are unlikely to get serious illness with COVID-19, the Canadian Ministry of Health has spread COVID-19 to others, experienced long-term effects of infection, and has multisystem inflammation. It states that it can develop rare but serious complications called syndromes.

Common side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine include redness, pain, and swelling at the injection site, in addition to more common symptoms such as chills, malaise, arthralgia, headache, mild fever, and myalgia. increase.

Myocarditis and pericarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle and lining around the heart, respectively) have been reported after vaccination with the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, but after the second vaccination, in adolescents and young adults and men. It seems to occur more often. Health Canada usually says immediately after vaccination.

October statement Medical Officer Council We also noted that the risk of cardiac complications, including myocarditis, was significantly increased after COVID-19 infection compared to after vaccination.

