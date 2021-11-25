The COVID-19 vaccine can be bundled with regular childhood vaccinations, says AAP.

According to the American Pediatric Society, children are allowed to receive the COVID-19 vaccine along with regular pediatric vaccinations such as influenza, chickenpox and scab.

US health officials have given final approval to Pfizer’s child-sized COVID-19, taken on November 2. This is a milestone that has begun a significant expansion of the US vaccination campaign for children up to the age of five.

“Given the importance of regular vaccination and the need for rapid intake of the COVID-19 vaccine, AAP provides regular childhood and adolescent immunization and COVID-19 vaccine (or pre- and post-vaccination). ) Supports co-administration. Immunization is delayed or due, and / or there is a high risk of vaccine-preventable disease. ” AAP.

In addition to the annual flu vaccine, children between the ages of 5 and 11 are recommended to receive the following doses of DTaP, which protects children from diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. At this point, the child should receive a fifth dose of DTaP.

According to the CDC, children with different vaccines in this age range are (usually) a fourth dose of the polio vaccine and a second dose of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) and varicella vaccines.

File-Children will be vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the elementary vaccination site for children aged 5 to 11 years. (Eva Marie Uzkategi / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Related: CDC warns against giving painkillers to children before COVID-19 vaccine

Children between the ages of 11 and 12 are advised to schedule the Tdap vaccine, which is a booster of DTaP vaccine therapy. Children in this age group are also advised by medical professionals to receive an injection of HPV and the first of two doses of the meningococcal vaccine, the CDC website said. ..

By the way, as the pandemic continues, children around the world are lagging behind their normal childhood vaccination schedules, and parents are struggling to catch up. World Health Organization.

According to official data released today by WHO and UNICEF, “In 2020, 23 million children missed basic vaccines through regular immune services, which is 3.7 million more than in 2019.” .. WHO said in a news release in July.

“Even when countries are screaming for the COVID-19 vaccine, we revert to other vaccinations and give our children catastrophic and preventable diseases such as polio and meningitis. There is still a risk of illness, “said Dr. Tedros Adanom Gebreyes, WHO Secretary-General. .. “The outbreaks of multiple illnesses are devastating to communities and healthcare systems that are already fighting COVID-19, investing in childhood immunization and ensuring that all children are reached more than ever. It’s urgent. ”

In the United States, one in ten adults between the ages of 18 and 64 states that the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed routine medical care. American Academy of Family Physics, And about the same number of parents delayed the care of their children for the same reason.

Related: What you need to know about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11

The AAFP report is based on data from the Urban Institute’s April 2021 Health Reform Monitoring Survey.

Lisa Doggett, MD and MPH, GP, Senior Medical Director of HGS-AxisPointHealth, said: And the AAFP Vaccine Science Fellow from 2021 to 2022. “But at the same time, many people of all ages threaten their health by delaying or quitting other types of medical care, such as screening and diagnostic tests, well care, regular immunization, and follow-up to chronic illnesses. We need to draw attention to our patients, to help them catch up with the care they missed and ensure they can receive it safely. ”

Updated vaccine claims base analysis Healthcare consulting firm Avalere announced in September-November 2020 that the number of vaccines given to adolescents and adults in the United States will continue to decline, with up to 35 non-influenza vaccines given to adolescents. It was found to decrease by% and up to 40%. Fewer shots given to adults in 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. There were an estimated 26 million vaccination failures in both age groups from January to November 2020.

“There are many reasons why so many people didn’t go to the clinic. Now when the kids go back to school, we see this and the impact,” said LA-based Dr. Tanya Altmann. I am. A pediatrician and spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics told Fox News in June. “Some people just missed immunization, while others couldn’t tell if they were talking to their parents about weight problems, scoliosis, anxiety, and asthma.”

Blue Cross Blue Shield, which insures one in three Americans by November 2020, I got it Between January and September 2020, MMR, DTaP and polio vaccinations were reduced by up to 26%, and millions of vaccination failures reduced community protection against these diseases, with measles and whooping cough. He added that it increases the risk of developing measles.

Related: According to experts, the COVID-19 vaccine for children helps prevent new variants.

According to Altman, most pediatric practices in the LA region are more than ever given the unusual increase in summer of certain respiratory illnesses and parents seeking treatment for children with suspected COVID-like symptoms. He is busy.

The Associated Press and Fox News contributed to this report.