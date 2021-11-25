Covid remains in a coma after rare side effects in a boy, 8 years old, child

Cameron Brown, who is currently out of the hospital, recovered from the virus and worsened for three weeks after noticing a lump and rash on his neck.

After suffering from the rare side effects of Covid, the schoolboy was placed in an induced coma.

Cameron Brown, 8, was rushed to the hospital three weeks after recovering from the virus.

A young man who tested positive for Covid but had no symptoms noticed a large lump on his neck and a rash on his body.

Four days later, when I was watching TV, I complained to my mother that my vision was blurred. Daily Record Report..

Worried mother Lorraine and father James rushed him to A & E, where doctors discovered he had PIMS (Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome).















Rare Covid Link Syndrome affects children, overdriving the immune system and attacking the body, causing severe inflammation throughout the body.

Cameron deteriorated rapidly and his heart began to decline.

Medical personnel put him in an artificial coma, and he was taken from the Royal Aberdeen Clinic to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The little fighter was pulled out, but James and Lorraine issued a harsh warning to their parents to notice the symptoms after admitting that they knew nothing about PIMS before their son got sick.

Lorraine, 45, from Stone Haven, said:

“When I got home and did an immunochromatography, two lines appeared, so I immediately isolated him.

“He was a little tired for the first few days, but after that he bounced off the couch and returned to his usual self.

“If my mom hadn’t contacted me, I wouldn’t know he was infected with Covid.”

Three weeks after recovering from the virus, Cameron found a lump in his neck on the day he was scheduled to be vaccinated against the flu at school.















“On Tuesday, November 2, Lorraine said he had a lump in his neck.

“I told the doctor, and they thought it was only his lymph glands. His temperature rose to about 40 degrees, but the doctor said it was a reaction to his flu vaccine. I said it might be.

“Thursday he was still very tired. He managed some food on Thursday night but was ill at night.

“Then he wasn’t interested in food. We called the doctor again and she took a urine sample and checked his chest and pulse. She was very worried. , His body temperature was really high. “

If Cameron’s condition deteriorated over the weekend, Lorraine was told to call 111.

On Saturday afternoon he developed a rash on his hands and face.

About 30 minutes later, he was watching TV when he told his mother that the screen didn’t look right.

Lorraine called 111 and told her to take Cameron to A & E. It was there that they discovered that young people had symptoms of PIMS.















Lorraine said: “They took him blood pressure And it was pretty down. He got hooked on a lot of things and explained PIMS.

“I hadn’t heard of it before, but they said after Covid, the antibodies could fight too much and swell.

“He underwent various tests all night. They used hemoglobin to regulate their heart, but they didn’t respond.

“At that point, around 9am, they decided to put him in an artificial coma.

“I was focused on getting him better, but when they said that, that was my breakdown.

“You know that his heart is weak, and the opposite can be very dangerous.

“He was still very tired, but in the morning he had a facetime chat with his dad and his brother. The nurse just acted normally to us and warned him about what would happen. I told you not to.

"Before that, I chatted with him and said,'I can't sleep, I have to go home.'















“But he wasn’t scared. He’s a little kid with a very strong will and determination.”

The ambulance couldn’t fly because of the storm, so a Coast Guard helicopter picked up the doctor in Glasgow and flew to Aberdeen.

The rescue team then collected Cameron and transferred it to QEUH.

Cameron was admitted to the ICU for three days before waking up.

Dad James, 48, said:

“The consultant explained that using PIMS tends to be seen in children who have no underlying health and basically have a strong immune system.

"It's like the immune system is so strong that it gets over Covid quickly, so children have no symptoms, or if the symptoms are very mild, they are at risk of suffering from PIMS.















“Because the body believes that it has largely recovered from Covid and the immune system is still fighting the virus, it reaches a point where the immune system begins to attack the body and inflame major organs.

“In the case of Cameron, it was his heart that was struggling.

“As long as you can control your immune system, it’s not like an infection or illness that’s attacking your body, so you can recover really quickly. It’s your own body’s immune system. I will recover. “

Cameron was hospitalized for a week and was discharged on Saturday.

The brave young man was dying to go home and meet his brothers Archie (12) and Ben (13).

He also wanted to meet his friends at school, so he came back two days later last Monday.

Lorraine said: “After a cold weekend, he said he wanted to go straight back to school.

“He has a little foggy brain and complains about leg cramps, but he has experienced a lot.

“This week he’s back in extracurricular activities. I think it’s very rare for a child to bounce off quickly.

“Steroids affect his hormones, but physically he’s doing really well.”