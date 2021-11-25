Hospitalizations and cases are on the decline in Orange County prior to weekends





While case rates and hospitalizations have peaked in Orange County, the Orange County Healthcare Agency has advised residents to be vigilant and safe to celebrate this holiday weekend. The county health adjutant, Dr. Regina Chincio Kwon, said at a press conference Wednesday that the average daily case rate for every 100,000 inhabitants dropped from 7.3 reported last Friday to 6.9. Stated. The number of hospitalizations also decreased slightly from 194 to 179, but the positive rate is stable at around 2.7%. According to Chinsio-Kwong, as of the number reported on Monday, approximately 71% of all eligible Orange County residents have been vaccinated at least once and 64% have been fully vaccinated. “For the last 20 months, we’ve come a long way. We’ve had a period of innovation and scientific progress, and we’ve also been blessed with a lot of collaboration from businesses, community partners, healthcare and key workers. To keep our community really safe, “says Chinsio-Kwong. Chinsio-Kwong said the pandemic closed the daily lives of many people only last year, but vaccines and treatments for the treatment of deadly illnesses are currently underway. .. Residents are still encouraged to be vaccinated against influenza or to complete vaccination against COVID-19 and booster immunization in addition to being vaccinated against influenza as soon as possible. If you have not been vaccinated, we recommend that you continue to wear a mask. It is estimated that about 299,609 people have recovered. The latest cumulative coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths in selected cities in Orange County as of Wednesday afternoon are as follows: Santa Anna: 50,028 cases; 935 deaths

Anaheim: 48,794 cases; 1,001 deaths

Huntington Beach: 14,629; 249 dead

Costa Mesa: 11,176 cases; 158 deaths

Irvine: 14,605; 114 dead

Newport Beach: 5,276; 101 dead

Fountain Valley: 4,555; 96 dead

Laguna Beach: 1,246; 10 dead The number of cases by age group and the number of subsequent deaths are as follows. 0 to 17: 36,649; 2 deaths

18-24: 41,962 cases; 10 deaths

25-34: 61,923 cases; 74 deaths

35-44: 48,344 cases; 153 deaths

45-54: 48,556 cases; 386 deaths

55 to 64: 38,515 cases; 854 deaths

65-74: 19,346; 1,105 dead

75-84: 9,702 cases; 1,359 deaths

85 years old and over: 6,194 cases. 1,732 people died Updated numbers are posted daily occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/coronavirus-in-oc.. For more information on vaccination, please visit: covidvaccinefacts.com.. Supporting our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

