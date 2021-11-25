27 active cases of COVID-19 at Innisfail





In Alberta, 464 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the last three days. If the test positive rate was about 4.4%, about 10,000 (10,424) tests were performed. There are 470 individuals hospitalized in Alberta for COVID-19. The number of COVID patients in the intensive care unit is 97. Four new deaths have occurred. The number of lives lost by the virus in Alberta is 3,227. The number of active cases of COVID-19 is 5,033, a decrease of 278 from 22 November. There are 1,836 active cases of COVID-19 in the Calgary zone, 1,132 in the Edmonton zone, and 760 in the central zone. 535 new variant cases have been identified. Sundre remains in two active cases of the virus. Crossfield remains 12, Innisfail up to 27, Three Hills / Highway 21 area up to 12, Sylvan Lake up to 25, Olds up to 21, Didsbury / Carstairs / South Mountain View County area up to 26. , Rocky Mountain House is up to 43. Red Deer County has up to 42 examples of COVID-19 activity, while Mountainview County has dropped to 28. More than 325,000 (325,204) Albertans have recovered from the virus. As of November 22, Alberta has received more than 6.8 million doses (6,816,267) of vaccines. According to Albertadot ca data, 70.8% of Olds residents have been immunized at least once and 67.2% have been fully vaccinated. When bookings began on Wednesday, rushing to book COVID-19 vaccinations for ages 5-11 in Alberta did not go smoothly for many parents and guardians. Alberta Health has confirmed that four pharmacies that do not have access to pediatric vaccines are incorrectly listed on the only booking site for children. An AHS spokesperson said the pharmacy had been contacted and was in the process of canceling the appointment, but did not know how many pharmacies were created incorrectly.

