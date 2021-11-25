Weekly COVID-19 vaccination test in Ottawa area: November 25

Solom Walker, 9, looked down on the bandages after shooting the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 at a young student vaccination clinic on November 13, in Louisville, Kentucky. (Laura Anger / Associated Press)

The COVID-19 vaccine is approved for children up to 5 years of age.

There are details of local planning for this extension.

Some of Canada’s international travel rules have changed.

Every Thursday, CBC Ottawa provides a summary of COVID-19 vaccine development across the region. See the link at the bottom of the page for more information.

In the larger Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has approximately 2.3 million inhabitants, more than 3.6 million doses have been given.

This is about 17,000 doses last week, slightly less than the previous week.

Major developments in the Canadian pandemic happened last week: Health Canada Approved Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine for Children Up to 5 Years..

According to Health Canada, the vaccine is 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years, with no serious side effects identified in clinical trials.

See | Children in Ottawa react to qualifying for a vaccine.

Ottawa children greet vaccination news with excitement and fear Some residents of Ottawa under the age of 11 said the idea of ​​needles was painful, but they were excited to get the vaccine. 0:43

Ontario has opened a reservation For children born on Tuesday mornings before 2016. The first shot came out in Toronto later that day.

See | Younger children are currently vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 shot of the first child administered in Canada When Canadian children aged 5 to 11 began vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, doctors may not be able to take it quickly because some parents take time to make a decision. I warned that and encouraged the patience of the people. 1:54

Quebec Reservation started on Tuesday When Vaccination started on Wednesday..

In Quebec, the child must be 5 years old at the time of booking. The state will hold a clinic at the school for children who have agreed in writing to be vaccinated, providing the option for siblings to share a time frame.

Both states plan to give doses to this age group at least every 8 weeks.

Unlike the elderlyThe National Vaccine Task Force does not recommend that children of this age be vaccinated against influenza at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine.

Quebec too Currently offering a third vaccination AstraZeneca-For people over 70 years old with two doses of the Oxford Covishield vaccine.

91% of Quebec residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once and 88% have been fully vaccinated.

Eighty-nine percent of Ontario’s inhabitants of that age have been vaccinated at least once, while about 86% have been fully vaccinated.

Local health authorities have not yet added new eligible children to the vaccine renewal.

From Tuesday, Canada Recognized as fully vaccinated People who have been vaccinated with the World Health Organization approved vaccines Sinopharm, Sinovac and COVAXIN.

The government also started from January 15th A specific group of travelers Currently, if you are exempt from certain immigration requirements, you will only be allowed to enter Canada if you are fully vaccinated.

Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health Plans to vaccinate younger children This includes nearly doubling the number of vaccine clinics in the area, holding overtime clinics at dozens of schools, and using pharmacies and family doctors.

Even if a child between the ages of 5 and 11 is unable to attend a local vaccine clinic due to immunosuppression, medical complexity, anxiety, autism, etc. #KidsComeFirst Health Team COVID Vaccine Clinic ( #CHEO .

This expansion will increase the vaccine-eligible pool by approximately 77,000.

Overall, the capital is still regular Pop-up clinic Those who are eligible for the first, second, or third dose, and Vaccine hub in the neighborhood,and it is Bringing a mobile vaccine clinic to those who demand it..

More than 1.6 million doses It is currently being offered to residents of Ottawa.

Of the city’s total population of just over 1 million, 80% of the population, including 91% of those born before 2009, receive at least one dose.

77% of the total population is fully vaccinated, and 88% of the population over the age of 12 is also vaccinated.

This combination of bar and line graphs shows the number of vaccinations for Ottawa residents born before 2009. With the exception of two people between the ages of 18-29 and 30-39, at least 90% of all age groups are fully vaccinated, slightly below 80% each. (Ottawa Public Health)

West Quebec

CISSSO will continue to display the recurring list. Mobile and pop-up clinics online.

The Outaouais region distributed a total of about 614,000 doses to a population of about 386,000, first, second and third.

See | What will a local vaccine clinic for kids look like?

The Outaouais region is committed to providing a “friendly” environment for immunizing children against COVID-19. Dr. Brigitte Pinard, CISSSO’s Director of Public Health, said preparations are underway to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years. 0:43

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington

Currently, about 13,000 children are covered by the COVID-19 vaccine in the region.

It offers them a shot Starting with Napanee District Secondary School on Thursday, we bring mobile clinics to different high schools every week at three major clinics.

See | Q & A about these new vaccines for young children:

COVID-19: Your question about vaccines and children has been answered Pediatric Infectious Diseases experts Dr. Fatima Kucker and Dr. Jacqueline Wong answer parents’ questions about the COVID-19 vaccine for children. This includes expected side effects and the prevalence of “long COVID” in children. 8:03

We continue to manage small and mobile clinics to reach areas with low vaccination rates. Options that are regularly shared online And about that social feed.

The health unit is currently giving the first dose to about 91 percent of the population over the age of 12. Over 87% of the group is fully vaccinated.

In this region, which has a population of about 213,000, residents have been vaccinated with more than 344,000 vaccines in the first, second and third doses.

More than 7,500 residents received the third dose.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

Dr. Paul Lumeriotis, a medical officer, said on Monday that about 15,000 children are currently eligible. He estimated that 50-60% of parents were ready to go, and another 30% were ready to go if some questions were answered by people such as family doctors and health units. ..

Some of that clinic Only children aged 5 to 11 will be listed over the next few weeks. Roumeliotis said the school will have a walk-in clinic for three consecutive weeks starting December 4th and will spread to the area.

See | Updates to his vaccine expansion will begin around 7:30.

Approximately 336,000 vaccinations have been given in a population of approximately 209,000, including more than 5,500 three doses.

About 92% of residents over the age of 12 are partially vaccinated and about 89% are fully vaccinated.

Details of its regular and pop-up vaccine clinics will be shared regularly On that website And social media.

Leeds, Glenville, Lanark

Walk-in may be possible, but it is recommended to book a new qualified child as it will be prioritized at the clinic. Dosages will start coming out on Friday.

there will be Children’s clinics in Blockville and Smiths Falls next monthHowever, parents who are eligible to receive the vaccine can be vaccinated at the same time as their children.

Health authorities have some Tips for getting younger children ready for the vaccine..

See | Some of those tips:

How to prepare your child for the COVID-19 vaccine Annik Otis is a senior medical nurse at the Montreal Children’s Hospital, specializing in pain management. 4:05

The health unit has given residents about 305,000 doses, which currently includes a third dose of about 5,400 doses.

95% of the population over the age of 12 receive at least one dose, and about 92% of their residents receive at least two doses.

Units Post the location of the walk-up vaccine on Twitter When online..

Hasting Prince Edward

Residents of the region have received approximately 269,000 doses, including a third dose of more than 5,700.

90% of locals over the age of 12 receive at least the first dose. Eighty-five percent are fully vaccinated.

Bancroft, Belleville and Picton have regular clinics.Lists other community options On that website In addition, we do not offer walk-in shots for newly qualified children.

Renfrew County

Due to the increasing number of cases, health units are now in need of everyone, regardless of symptoms or vaccination status. Obtain the PCR test separately If they live with someone who tested positive.

Renfrew County, with a population of about 109,000, distributes doses of about 160,000 doses.

Approximately 89% of the population over the age of 12, including the Garrison Petawawa army, has received at least the first dose and approximately 86% have been fully vaccinated.

Health units share regularly Online pop-up and walk-in clinic information..

This includes a reservation-based clinic for children ages 5-11 only at the unit’s Pembroke office on Friday afternoon.I’m also compiling List of local pharmacies We provide these shots.