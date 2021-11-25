Health
Rapid test for SARS-CoV-2 antigen detection in delta mutants
,
Although less sensitive than RT-PCR, these tests allow reliable detection of high viral load associated with the presence of infectious viral particles, making them an important public health tool.
,
However, most of the Ag-RDT validation studies were done before the emergence of the SARS-CoV-2 mutant of concern.
,
Previously, nine commercially available Ag-RDT analytical sensitivity tests were performed on the first three identified mutant strains of concern (alpha, beta, and gamma) and one previously of interest mutant strain (zeta). I ran it.
The starting dilution of the infectious titer of the virus used in this study was 4.24 log.Ten Plaque forming unit per mL, equivalent to 8.15 log.Ten RNA copy per mL, 6.70 logsTen RNA copy per mL, 7.18 logsTen RNA copy per mL, 8.30 logsTen RNA copy per mL, and 6.00 logsTen RNA copy per mL of virus stock of B.1.610, alpha variant, beta variant, gamma variant, and delta variant.
A virus-free Ag-RDT buffer was used as a negative control. The results were read independently by two individuals. A visible test band in the presence of a visible control band was considered a positive result.
In this study, the accuracy of 11 Ag-RDTs for detecting the variant of concern was determined. Analytical validation with cultured viruses may be a substitute for clinical accuracy, but not a substitute for clinical evaluation. Nevertheless, despite the slight difference in sensitivity, Ag-RDT has, in principle, shown to remain effective in detecting mutants of concern, including the currently predominant delta mutants. rice field.
We do not declare competing interests. This work was supported by the Swiss National Science Foundation (Grant No. 196383), the Foundation Ancrage Bienfaisance du Groupe Pictet, and FIND, a global alliance for diagnosis. The Swiss National Science Foundation and the Group Pictet Bank Foundation were not involved in the collection, analysis or interpretation of the data. Rapid antigen diagnostic tests were provided by FIND, which was involved in methodology, data analysis, and interpretation. CE is an employee of FIND. MB and KA contributed equally.
Supplementary material
References
- 1.1.
SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test: High sensitivity for detecting infectious viruses.
J Clin Virol 2021; 140104846
- 2.2.
SARS-CoV-2 rapid diagnostic test for new variants.
Lancet microorganisms. 2021; 2: e351
- 3.3.
Antigen detection in the diagnosis of SARS-CoV-2 infection using rapid immunoassay.
- 4.4.
Rethinking the sensitivity of the COVID-19 test — a strategy for containment.
N Engl J Med. 2020; 383: e120
- 5.5.
Weekly epidemiological updates on COVID-19.
Article information
Publication history
Release date: November 24, 2021
Identity
Copyright
© 2021 Published by Elsevier Ltd.
User license
Creative Commons Attribution – Nonprofit – NoDerivs (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) |
permission
For non-profit purposes:
- Read, print, download
- Redistribute or republish the final article
- Text and data mining
- Translate articles (for private use only, not for distribution)
- Reuse part or excerpts of an article in another work
Not allowed
- Sale or reuse for commercial purposes
- Distribute article translations or adaptations
ScienceDirect
Linked articles
- SARS-CoV-2 rapid diagnostic test for new variants
The SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Detection Rapid Diagnostic Test (Ag-RDT) is a powerful tool for public health interventions, providing laboratory-independent results at the Point of Care. A clinical and analytical study published in 2021 showed SARS-CoV-2Ag-RDT detection thresholds associated with the presence of infectious virus in symptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection.1,2 However, most of the Ag-RDT validation studies were done before the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 concerns (VOCs) or interests (VOIs), with VOCs now surpassing previous strains.
Full text
Open access
Sources
2/ https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanmic/article/PIIS2666-5247(21)00302-5/fulltext
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]