Connect with us

Health

Rapid test for SARS-CoV-2 antigen detection in delta mutants

Published

14 seconds ago

on

By

 


Given the emergence of novel SARS-CoV-2 mutants of concern, it is necessary to investigate the diagnostic performance available for these new mutants. The SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic Test (Ag-RDT) provides point-of-care, rapid, inexpensive, and laboratory-independent results.

  • Node Glen J
  • Sharma S
  • Olson H
  • et al.
SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test: High sensitivity for detecting infectious viruses.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanmic/article/PIIS2666-5247(21)00302-5/fulltext

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article