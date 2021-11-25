Elapsed time since BNT162b2 vaccine and risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection: test negative design study

In this large population of individuals who received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech BNT162b2 vaccine, we found a significantly (P<0.001) higher risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection with time elapsed since the second vaccine dose, after the initial 90 days (reference category). The increase was seen in the pre-matched cohort and was confirmed in a cohort matched for week of testing, age categories, and demographic group, and further adjusted for sex, age, socioeconomic status, and chronic comorbid conditions. These findings confirm that the BNT162b2 vaccine provided excellent protection in the initial weeks after vaccination but suggest that protection wanes for some individuals with time. The principal initial study that led to the US Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorisation for the BNT162b2 vaccine provided safety and efficacy data for a median time of more than two but less than three months, understandably balancing the objectives of beginning mass vaccinations and having some time course data. 19 The stopping criterion in the study was based on the balance of individuals with covid-19 in the vaccinated versus unvaccinated cohorts, and not on a fixed amount of time. 19 The study also showed that two injections, 21 days apart, provided more protection than one, and that the immune response to the vaccines was influenced by changes in the immune system related to age. 20 Implementation of a third injection in immunocompromised individuals and older individuals has been adopted by several health authorities, including in Israel, 21 22 23 with observed real world data in our population.

The strengths of our analysis include the use of a large cohort of individuals vaccinated twice, all of whom received the same vaccine, with detailed demographic and clinical information, and continuously updated data on vaccination and past and new SARS-CoV-2 infections. Israel was one of the first countries to rollout a large scale vaccination campaign, and individuals in our study received their second vaccine injection up to six months ago. The study design allowed us to quantify the increase in the risk of covid-19 with increasing time from the second injection. Throughout the study period, most of the new infections were caused by the delta variant (B.1.617.2) of SARS-CoV-2 (93% of 113 isolates sent for sequencing in the Leumit Health Services organisation), and hence our study reflects the protection offered by the vaccine against the now dominant worldwide SARS-CoV-2 strain that was not prevalent in earlier studies of the vaccine. In the Leumit Health Services organisation, RT-PCR tests are provided with no limit on the number of requests from patients or physicians, allowing a high detection rate of covid-19 infection before and during the study period. In initial analyses, we found that among individuals who had evidence of past infection and who received a RT-PCR test during the same study period, the infection rate was 4.7% for unvaccinated individuals and 3.8% for vaccinated individuals (v 9.6% infection rate among vaccinated individuals with no evidence of past infection). Given the significantly different rate of infection found in individuals with previous covid-19 (P<0.001), we excluded individuals with evidence of past infection from the study cohort.

Limitations of the study

The study had several limitations. With an observational study design, the potential for unmeasured confounding factors exists. In particular, we included vaccinated individuals who chose to request an RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 during the study period. Individuals might have variable thresholds for requesting a test and might request a test for reasons unrelated to symptoms of the infection. In most cases, positive RT-PCR tests were not followed by full serology testing. Throughout the study period, the prevalence of covid-19 increased substantially in the study population. To account for changes in the prevalence of the disease that occurred during the study period over time, across the different demographic groups and age categories, we used a matched cohort where patients and controls were selected from the same demographic group and age category and tested in the same week. We used a multivariable conditional logistic regression model adjusted for potential risk factors for covid-19, including age, sex, socioeconomic status, and comorbid conditions, to assess the effect of time elapsed since vaccination on the risk of infection. To quantify the increase in risk over time, we used the initial 90 days after the second vaccination as the reference and calculated the odds ratio of infection in subsequent intervals of 30 days. In this health population, individuals aged ≥60 were vaccinated first, and by February 2021, 90% of individuals in this age category had been vaccinated.24 Therefore, during the study period, fewer individuals in this age category were in the reference interval of the initial 90 days, and consequently the statistical power in this age category was comparatively small.

Despite our efforts, some residual differences might exist that could not be accounted for fully in a model. For example, individuals vaccinated earlier might have had different social distancing habits than individuals vaccinated later, or might have been more likely to travel abroad after vaccination and were thus exposed to different risks of infection. Other potential confounding factors that were not considered in our analysis were household size, population density and incidence of covid-19 near the residence of individuals in the study, and the strain of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The increase in the risk of infection with time elapsed since vaccination was consistent with the decrease in antibody titres that occurs after vaccination.25 The increase in risk, calculated in the adjusted model, was less than the difference seen in the pre-matched cohort. A likely explanation is an increase in risk caused by loss of some of the protection provided by the vaccine when a large proportion of individuals in the population have been vaccinated around the same time. Under these conditions, the prevalence of the virus increases in the population, and the greater exposure increases the susceptibility of individuals to breakthrough infection.

Lastly, the study was designed to estimate the effect of the time elapsed since vaccination on the risk of a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. The study did not assess the severity of these breakthrough infections in terms of the need for hospital admission or mechanical ventilation, or mortality. Data on hospital admissions and mortality need to be analysed carefully to assess how the increased infection rate seen in individuals who were vaccinated less recently affect the risk of admission to hospital and severe complications.