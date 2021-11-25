EU regulators approve Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11

From The Hague, The Netherlands-European Union drug regulators approved Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 on Thursday, with millions of people rushing to a new wave of infection. It paved the way for injections to elementary school students. Continent.

This is the first time that the European Medicines Agency has approved the COVID-19 vaccine for infants.

Authorities recommended “allowing extended indications for the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty to include use in children aged 5 to 11 years.”

After evaluating vaccine studies in more than 2,000 children, the EMA estimates that the vaccine is approximately 90% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in infants, with the most common side effects being the injection site. Said to have pain, headaches and muscles. Pain and chills. Authorities said the double-dose regimen should be given to children at 3-week intervals.

At least one country facing a spike infection did not wait for EMA approval. Authorities in Vienna, the capital of Austria, have already begun vaccinations for the age group of 5 to 11 years. Europe is currently at the epicenter of a pandemic, and the World Health Organization has warned that the continent could kill more than two million people by spring, unless urgent action is taken.

The vaccine EMA Greenlight, developed by Pfizer and the German company BioNTech, must have been previously rubber stamped by the European Commission, the EU’s executive branch. health Authorities in Member States can begin managing shots.

Earlier this week in Germany health Minister Jens Spawn said shipments of vaccines for infants in the EU will begin on December 20.

The United States approved Pfizer’s child-sized shots earlier this month, followed by other countries, including Canada.

Pfizer tested a dose that is one-third of the amount given to adults for elementary school children. Dr. Bill Gruber, Senior Vice President of Pfizer, told The Associated Press. During September.

However, studies of Pfizer vaccines in children were not large enough to detect the rare side effects of the second dose.

U.S. officials said COVID-19 caused more deaths to children aged 5 to 11 years than some other illnesses such as chickenpox before the child was regularly vaccinated. ..

Earlier this month, EMA was Moderna Inc for children ages 6-11. Announced that it has begun to evaluate the use of the COVID-19 vaccine. The decision was estimated to be made within two months.

Although children receive only mild symptoms of COVID-19, some public health experts believe that immunizing the child is a priority to reduce the continued spread of the virus. .. This can lead to the emergence of new variants that are theoretically dangerous.

Researchers are divided on how many children have influenced the pandemic process. Early studies suggested that it did not contribute much to the spread of the virus. However, some experts say that this year children played an important role in spreading infectious variants such as Alpha and Delta.

In this week’s statement, WHO said that children and teens are more likely to suffer from milder COVID-19 disease than adults, so “more than older people, people in chronic health, and health care workers. The urgency of vaccination is low. “

Developed countries are urged to stop immunizing children and urge health care workers and vulnerable people to immediately get the first vaccine in poor countries that have not yet been vaccinated.

Nevertheless, WHO has acknowledged that vaccination of children and adolescents has benefits that go beyond immediate health benefits.

“Vaccinations that reduce COVID infections in this age group may reduce transmission from children and adolescents to the elderly and may help reduce the need for mitigation measures at school.” WHO said.

Maria Chen reported from London.

