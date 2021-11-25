Most Men Don’t Know The Symptoms Of Prostate Cancer, Polls Find





The majority of men are unaware of anything Symptoms of Prostate cancer Like, a new poll was found. Survey YouGovA survey of 1,456 men found that 68% of respondents could not identify any signs of prostate cancer. Even among the most endangered older men, 62% of men aged 50-59 were unaware of the signs, 60% of aged 60-69, and 54% of aged 70-79-old men. .. Symptoms of prostate cancer include the need to pee more often, especially at night, the need to rush to the bathroom, difficulty in starting pee, or weak urine flow. Other symptoms include the feeling that the bladder is not completely empty and blood in the urine and semen. If the cancer progresses further, other signs include bone and back pain, loss of appetite, testicular pain, and unintentional weight loss. Polls found that only one in eight men (13%) found the most commonly recognized symptoms of feeling the need to urinate more frequently. One in five respondents have a prostate test by a general practitioner, and men are more likely to be tested as they get older. However, one in five (18%) of all men said they were “not very” or “not at all” willing to have a prostate test, and 6% said they would never have a prostate test. increase. The majority of men surveyed know that a healthy diet can reduce the risk of prostate cancer (59%) and that prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men. It states. However, only about one-third (35 percent) of men knew that genetics would play a role. If a male relative is also diagnosed with cancer, he is more likely to develop cancer. More than 47,500 cases of prostate cancer are diagnosed each year in the UK, and about 11,500 British men die of prostate cancer each year. Amy Rylance, Head of Care Improvement at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “But it’s important to note that prostate cancer usually doesn’t show symptoms until it has already metastasized. This means that men can’t afford to wait for symptoms before they act and should consider the risks instead. Means there is. “Prostate cancer mainly affects men over the age of 50 and is at increased risk for black men or men with a family history of prostate cancer over the age of 45. “These men should consider talking to their doctor about the strengths and weaknesses of a PSA test.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/health-and-families/prostate-cancer-symptoms-men-poll-b1964202.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos