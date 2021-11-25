When outbreaks become easier, FAMU will combine influenza and COVID testing at the Washway site.

The Florida A & M University Wanishway Testing Site offers both influenza and COVID-19 testing and COVID vaccination after operating separate locations for over a year.

The decline in COVID cases and the surge in influenza is one of the reasons why FAMU’s director of student medical services, Tanya Tatum, decided that the university would offer it all in one place. Thus, people have one place to go to get what they need.

The test site is 2507S. Located on the Wahnish Way, it is open Monday to Saturday from 8am to 4:30 pm.

The integrated test site will be closed for Thanksgiving holidays on Thursday, November 25th and Friday, November 26th, and will reopen on Monday, November 29th.

“The level of community infection with COVID-19 dropped significantly from early this semester to the summer,” says Tatum. “So, because it’s an outdoor site, I felt there was no risk in putting the two sites in the same place.”

The site offers both rapid COVID and PCR tests, and it is now possible to provide rapid COVID and influenza tests for people with symptoms. If you do not have flu-like symptoms, you will not be offered a flu test.

Results are available within 15-20 minutes.

FAMU is currently providing ABC tests and Pfizer vaccines for children

Tatum says the COVID and flu positives have dropped significantly compared to two weeks before the disease “overwhelmed” the Florida State University health center, but the flu incidence remains high.

A combination test called the “ABC test” is a test for influenza A, influenza B, and COVID. According to Healthline.com, influenza A and influenza B are two types of influenza that cause seasonal infections that are prevalent almost every year.

“We are still seeing quite a few people (tested). We are testing between 300 and 900 people a day. It depends on the day,” Tatum said. Says.

The on-campus health center provides influenza vaccinations to students, faculty and staff. Influenza vaccines are not provided at public laboratories. Influenza vaccines are available at CVS, Walgreens, and other pharmacies or clinics.

However, the Florida A & M University COVID-19 site currently offers Pfizer vaccines to children ages 5-11.

Tallahassee, Thomasville Leads Influenza Activity

Brooke Thomas, a student at Florida A & M University, says he is being tested for COVID daily, not just during the holiday season.

“I’m so many around people that I’m not vaccinated, so I get tested often,” Thomas said on Tuesday afternoon. “Because I’m a cautious person, I haven’t been vaccinated, so I feel I need to be tested frequently to prevent myself from spreading it and to protect the people around me.”

At Tallahassee, taking advantage of the three-in-one test can be even more important. According to the Walgreens Influenza Index.

Walgreens has planned 10 cities with the highest influenza activity. According to this week’s index, Tallahassee was ranked second in the country.

Other cities include Thomasville, Georgia, in second place, and Oklahoma City in first place. According to the Walgreens site, this map is created by weekly monitoring of antiviral purchases.

FAMU has its own test site on campus, so students like Thomas can use this site at any time.

“The test site is free and very convenient because it’s close to the campus. I can easily drive there and take the test in less than 5 minutes,” said Thomas.

FSU reports positive COVID, reduced influenza results

Florida State University is also testing students. The school provides COVID-19 tests and vaccines at the Tucker Center and influenza tests and vaccines at the campus University Health Service.

FSU has also seen a reduction in both COVID and influenza cases, which has been shown throughout the number of people tested.

“We do about 500 COVID tests a week and more than 50 flu tests a day, but they decrease as we return to normal flu levels,” said FSU spokeswoman Amy. Farnam-Patronis said.

During the holiday season here, it is important to take a test as individuals will visit their relatives and start traveling.

Tatum recommends that everyone with symptoms take the “ABC test” immediately.

“Personally, I came to have a COVID test before traveling somewhere. Especially when I’m planning to meet my family, usually when the family gets together, everyone from small children to older children is there. “Masu,” says Tatam. “That’s why I don’t want to put others at risk. If anything, make an excuse for your family and join FaceTime.”

