Brain Tumor Narcotics Testing Goes Forward



Sativex is a cannivanoid drug manufactured by GW Pharmaceuticals. (BSIP / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The “world’s first” trial to evaluate cannabis-based drugs for treating aggressive forms of the brain cancer Go ahead, the charity has announced.

The general public upheld a complaint by a brain tumor charity to raise £ 400,000 to fund a three-year trial.

Olympic champion Tom Daley We also supported the campaign.

Robert, the father of a gold medal-winning diver, died of a brain tumor in 2011 at the age of 40.

In this study, led by experts at the University of Leeds, whether adding Sativex (an oral spray containing cannabinoids) to chemotherapy can extend the lifespan of people diagnosed with recurrent glioblastoma. Examine you.

The trial will begin recruiting 230 patients in 15 hospitals across the UK early next year.



Sativex Mouse Spray has just been approved for launch in the French market for limited use in patients suffering from multiple sclerosis. (BSIP / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

This condition is the most common and aggressive form of brain tumor, with approximately 2,200 people diagnosed each year in the United Kingdom alone.

Even after intensive care, the average survival time is only 12-18 months after diagnosis, brain tumor charities say.

If the trial proves successful, researchers hope it will be one of the first additions to the NHS treatment for patients with glioblastoma in more than 10 years.

It measures whether adding Sativex to chemotherapy extends a patient’s entire lifespan, slows the progression of the disease, or improves quality of life.

Susan Short, a professor of clinical oncology and neuro-oncology at the University of Leeds, who is the principal investigator of the study, said:

“Almost all of these brain tumors re-grow within a year, even with surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy. Unfortunately, when this happens, patients have few options.

“Cannabinoids have well-described effects in the brain and have long been of great interest for use in a variety of cancers.

“Glioblastoma brain tumors have been shown to have receptors on the cell surface for cannabinoids. Laboratory studies on glioblastoma cells have shown that these agents slow tumor growth and when used in combination with temozolomide. It has been shown to be particularly effective. “



Cannabis grown for medical use in France. (BSIP / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

“It’s really exciting to be able to carry out definitive and well-designed studies that will give us the answer as to whether these drugs can help treat the most aggressive forms of brain tumors.

“We recently showed that certain cannabinoid combinations given by oral spray can be safely added to temozolomide chemotherapy, so we can see if this drug helps to live longer in major randomized trials of glioblastoma patients. I’m really excited to build on these discoveries to evaluate. “

Dr. David Jenkinson, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Brain Tumor Charity, added:

“I’m really pleased that this world’s first exam here in the UK has helped accelerate these answers, as well as the Leeds Hospital Charity and others around the world who have helped make this study possible. I am very grateful to many people. “



Sativex Mouse Spray Bottle (BSIP / Universal Image Group via Getty Images)

The funding campaign was reinforced with a £ 45,000 donation from Leeds Hospital Charity.

more : A man diagnosed with an incurable brain tumor after being sent to Specsavers instead of GP



more : Brain implants translate paralyzed male thoughts into text with 94% accuracy

