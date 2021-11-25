Coping with seasonal affective disorder during another pandemic winter





Share on Pinterest As we approach another pandemic winter, seasonal affective disorder is once again exacerbated by COVID-19 anxiety. Yelizaveta Tomashevska / Getty Images Cold and dark days mean that many Americans are beginning to feel the effects of seasonal affective disorder, or SAD.

As we head for another pandemic winter, SAD can make managing COVID-19 anxiety more difficult.

Several coping mechanisms help alleviate the symptoms of both seasonal affective disorder and COVID-19 anxiety. As the sun gets darker and the temperature drops in most parts of the country, many Americans are beginning to feel the effects of seasonal affective disorder (SAD). SAD is a type of depression that usually occurs in the fall and winter. It leads to mood changes and other symptoms of depression. “This is a year-to-year decline in mood that can cause lethargy, sleep disorders, loss of appetite, and weight loss,” he explained. Adam Borland, PsyD, Cleveland Clinic Psychologist. “Some people experience excitement and anxiety, which really results from changes in weather, lack of sunlight, and cold fear in certain parts of the country.” SAD is very common. National Center of Neurology and Psychiatry Millions of Americans report having SAD, but many may not know they have SAD.

Experts say that as we approach another pandemic winter, seasonal affective disorder is once again exacerbated by many Americans’ COVID-19 anxiety. “If we are already depressed, we add another winter outlook to it. [COVID-19] It’s still a problem, and it’s a recipe for depression episodes and heightened anxiety and panic, “Borland said. Most Americans are still upset by what happened in the last year and a half. With an astonishing death toll of over 773,000, countless sad families have died. There are also the lasting effects of social isolation, financial turmoil, and the collective stress of being on the edge for a long time. Also, the United States is in a much better position than last winter with the COVID-19 vaccine and the current booster shot deployment, but the mental distress is over as it is uncertain where the pandemic is heading. Looks like it doesn’t. “Especially because it’s ambiguous where we are in society now, it can be difficult to know where we need to keep our attention compared to where we can feel more at ease than last winter. “. Jessica Stern, Ph.D., Clinical Psychologist at Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic in NYU Langone Health. In a vicious circle, SAD can make it even more difficult to deal with COVID-19 anxiety. “Seasonal affective disorder can lead to laziness or stagnation and can further reduce motivation to engage in healthy habits such as a healthy diet, maintaining active status, and managing stress. “Stern said.

If you are experiencing the dual pain of seasonal affective disorder and pandemic anxiety, experts recommend the following coping mechanisms that can help relieve both symptoms. Maintain a routine According to Borland, it’s very important to resemble everyday life, especially if things seem overwhelming. “What I mean is that I have a small, achievable goal to work on every day,” he explained. “So, as soon as you open your eyes, you start to be overwhelmed by all the demands on them, and identifying those small goals and removing them from the list can make a big difference.” These goals are as easy as taking 10 minutes each morning for deep breathing and stretching. “It’s not a big goal, but it’s off the list,” Borland explained. “So you attended yourself for 10 minutes, and now you will be charged a little more to start the day.” Try phototherapy Phototherapy, or phototherapy, is the recommended treatment for seasonal affective disorder. It involves sitting or working near a phototherapy box that mimics the outdoor light of nature. Borland encourages his patients to be a little creative with it. “I have one patient who uses phototherapy and combines it with listening to relaxing music. They visualize that they are on the beach,” he said. Move the study It shows that physical activity can improve mental health and overall well-being. “As I’m telling patients, exercising doesn’t have to mean going to the gym or taking fitness classes,” Borland said. “It’s really any kind of physical activity you can get, [like] Take a walk, exercise at home, or use a simple YouTube training video. These are all important. “ Find a community “Surround yourself (directly or effectively) to those who enjoy supporting, inspiring, and talking to you,” Stern said. If you feel stressed or overwhelmed, rely on that social support system to help you overcome difficult times. “Perhaps one of the most important coping tools is not to bottle things, but to share your feelings with loved ones,” Borland said. Practice mindfulness meditation Mindfulness meditation, a proven method that helps relieve symptoms of depression and anxiety, encourages people to slow down their thoughts and breathe deeply. “It really helps us focus on the current moment,” Borland explained. “We are so good at thinking about the past and worrying about the future that we often miss the moment of the present.” If you have trouble controlling your thoughts and getting into meditation practice, Borland recommends starting with a small goal. “Expectations aren’t about you turning off your brain, but I like to think of it in terms of volume,” he said. “That is, if you feel that your brain volume is 9 or 10, you can expect a slight weakening of your brain when you take a deep breath.” “Expectations don’t mean you’re going from 9 to 1, and if that’s what you expect, that’s where people get frustrated,” he added. Create a tangible bucket list Planning fun activities can help relieve daily stress. COVID-19 has limited options over the past year and a half, whether due to illness or the risk of financial burden, but even small plans can help. “No matter how small you look, plan your own fun activities,” Stern suggested. “This includes tasting wine at home, making weekly movies and dinner nights, and building a fort in the living room.” Lean to nostalgia There’s a reason it feels so good to see your favorite Sitcom and revisit your beloved holiday movies every year. “The movie, TV show, and stand-up comedy segments you know and love can bring a sense of comfort and friendliness,” Stern said. “Put some of your favorites on standby, whether it’s your favorite holiday classic or a fuss TV series.” She suggested that you could combine it with your favorite recipes and takeaway foods to add to the nostalgia.

