I’m a virus expert and don’t go here even if it’s open — don’t eat this

It’s been almost two years since it started coronavirus The pandemic and the United States are open again. Concerts and sporting events are back, is it okay to attend? Many have returned to life before COVID-19, but there are still precautions doctors should take for the general public to prevent the spread of the virus. Instead, eat this!health Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D. I talked with him, but he is a doctor researcher and Hero of the COVID crisis series Who explained where he was still cautious to go and why? “”This is a horrifying topic that we all wanted to be in the rear-view mirror, two years after the full COVID-19 pandemic, as the beginning of the winter of 2021 approached. ” Group immunity because it promised to boost the pandemic with a powerful vaccine (95% efficacy) combined with better masking, tracing, and detection tools, in addition to improved treatments such as dexamethasone and remdesivir. Bold predictions are imminent. Fast-forwarding a year makes optimism much more vigilant and cautious. Another year’s false dawn gives way to the grizzling guarding for yet another winter battle in a medical trench with a relentless enemy. What’s wrong? In short, the Delta variant did. The COVID vaccine has been and remains promising, but after a few months it turned out to be leaky with a significantly reduced immune defense. That is, it initially provided only limited mucosal immunity. This allows toxic delta varieties (and many of their mutant subvariants) to spread even in fully vaccinated communities. “

Therefore, special attention should be paid. Read where you shouldn’t go even if it’s open.Don’t miss these to ensure your health and the health of others A sure sign that you already had a COVID..

“So what activities and places do we need to take advanced precautions as the 2021 holiday season approaches?” He asks. “As far as potential Superspreading events are concerned, at the top of the list are large indoor rallies that are poorly ventilated, especially when voiced (and splashed) without a mask. Unfortunately, this is the musician himself who loves concerts and festivals — this includes gatherings such as indoor concerts and choir performances, especially when held in tight spaces. Fully ventilated. Receiving and wearing a mask on your own provides a valuable protective layer, but for aggressive people, it repeats. The Delta variant, even vaccinated individuals, receives COVID-19. It has the potential to carry and transmit high titers (measurable amounts) of virus particles of the causative virus, SARS-CoV-2, whose immunity shield is significant at about 3 months, especially 6 months. It begins to subside, so one for a COVID-19 attack (especially high blood pressure, obesity, or chronic respiratory disease), especially if you are a few months away from you and have not been shot or ventilated. In areas with these serious comorbidities or inadequate ventilation, take precautionary measures and stop in such an atmosphere as much as possible at a social distance, just before the N-95 respiratory organs. Also wear a good mask. The encounter with COVID-19 is a roll of microbiological dice, and even if the mask cannot completely eliminate the infection, preliminary investigations produce mild cases. It has been shown that it may help reduce the amount of SARS-CoV-2 virus sufficient to reduce the risk of long-term COVID syndrome, and perhaps thereby enhance natural immunity through a phenomenon similar to psoriasis prevention. Sometimes even. (See the October 2020 article. Gandhi and Rutherford New England Journal of Medicine NSOr a more complete description of this. ) As much as possible, be aware of large indoor gatherings (especially hundreds or thousands) and encourage such events to be held outdoors-safe patio heaters are widespread. -And if it needs to be done internally to optimize its ventilation air flow and minimize the possibility of droplets carrying the virus from person to person, it exceeds pre-pandemic standards. .. “

Dr. Ulm said, “When the holidays are approaching, especially when COVID-19 is really in fashion, conversations at the Thanksgiving table are inevitable and hug forever. Unfortunately, however, family gatherings are one of the major opportunities for SARS-CoV-2 to leap from person to person, as COVID-19 spreads through both splashes and widespread aerial transmission, and community gatherings. .. If the prospect of a virtual rally around the banquet table is barely appealing, keep this basic belief in mind again: COVID-19 seizures are probabilistic (random) events after viral exposure and risk. It is best to mitigate the high viral load and potential exposure, even if it is not possible to eliminate it altogether. Encourage closely contacted participants to be tested before travel if possible and to get a booster if more than 6 months have passed — vaccination (as mentioned above) is Delta Although it does not stop the transmission of the mutation, there are studies that show some reduction in viral load in the mucosa and also a reduction in the risk of hospitalization if infected with COVID. Ventilate the interior as much as possible and, if possible, hold events outdoors, at least as the weather permits. Similarly, if the mask comes off due to a meal or a long conversation, it is helpful to wear it as much as possible except on such occasions. Remember that even if you have a rendezvous with SARS-CoV-2 during your vacation, it’s best to make sure it’s as calm and minimal as possible! “

Dr. Ulm reveals why he is still wary of using public transport, especially during the holidays. “Bus, train and airline operators have well ventilated the compartments, significantly reducing the risk of exposure to COVID. Still, it’s the prevalence of COVID-19 that crowds of strangers in cramped areas. And Delta’s ideal breeding ground, including vaccinated individuals. Carriers have different adherence to mask guidelines, but during the holiday season, small, unmasked individuals move back and forth between water droplets. It’s not the time to get stuck in the area. The influenza season is increasing the incidence of cough spells overall! Carriers and inspectors generally provide readily available data on mask usage and compliance. This is one of the times when you want to guide your choices based on how well the passenger masks. It’s never fun for someone to hack or cough and go down a few seats, In the pandemic, this has much more direct importance. “

“Business, research, and product meetings tend to be less infected with COVID-19 droplets because the subject matter is so large. Loud singing, yelling, and cheering are as much a virus as sneezing and coughing. Splashes containing virus can spread, so relatively dry (usually) oral subjects at major symposiums and exhibitions tend to reduce these risks, “says Dr. Ulm. “But as with other indoor events, airborne infections are always dangerous, especially when ventilation is inadequate, and one contagious individual becomes a mass superspreader, especially with highly toxic delta mutants. For this reason, most such meetings are still held online, but if you need to attend directly, be sure to select a meeting with a COVID test just before attending. Repeat However, the delta variant replicates so efficiently that it can spread even in fully ventilated individuals. Pre-conference testing minimizes potential superspreader blunders. Provides an additional buffer of protection to keep it down. “

Dr. Ulm explains: “If COVID-19 benefits from a small savings, the virus behind it is relatively inefficient at least for outdoor spread. This is when the virus particles are transmitted as an aerosol, the surroundings. The air, that is, picnics in large stadiums, parks, and exercise pow wows, is thankfully relatively safe, but COVID-19 can be a factor outdoors as it spreads through droplets, especially in tight spaces. Events — and especially in the passionate cheers and cheers of major sporting events, when bystanders inhale or touch the eyes or mucous membranes, these droplets are annoyingly high in viral load. May be included. Applause in the back spectator and wash your hands or use a hand sanitizer whenever possible. Especially if the cheers are spread throughout the aisle, in addition to this scenario And you NS The CDC recommends testing within 5-7 days of possible events or exposures once symptoms begin to appear. Even though the winter of 2021-202 is becoming another tough battle with our lasting microbial enemies, we are now for far more treatment and intervention than in the previous winter. With the tools at your disposal, you will want to be diagnosed and treated as soon as possible. “

Follow the basics of public health and help end this pandemic wherever you live. Vaccine as soon as possible.If you live in an area with low vaccination rates, wear N95 maskDo not travel, social distance, avoid crowds, do not go indoors with people you have not evacuated (especially at bars), practice good hand hygiene, and To protect your life and the lives of others, please do not access any of these 35 locations most likely to be infected with COVID..

Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D. Is a doctor-researcher, musician (J. WesUlm and Kant’s Konundrum), and novelist, and has a double MD / Ph.D. He has a degree from Harvard Medical School and MIT. He is part of the heroes of the COVID crisis series in connection with his ongoing efforts in the areas of drug discovery and public health.