What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, November 25th

Recent development:

What’s the latest news?

Public Health Agency of Canada Currently recommends medical or surgical masks and respiratory organs On cloth (such as N-95 or KN-95 mask). Many doctors, engineers, and scientists attribute it to increased awareness of aerosol infections.

Children under 5 years old May be vaccinated with COVID-19 at the earliest in the new yearAccording to Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer.

West Quebec’s first children aged 5 to 11 Rolled up their sleeves to get their first COVID-19 vaccine yesterday.

Medical officers in the Kingston area Vaccine children aged 12 to 17 to play indoor sports This is because we are trying to improve the problem of COVID-19. They must receive the first dose by 6 December 2022 and the second dose by 25 February 2022.

See | Basketball returns to the school gym, Some athletes have left the sport: The basketball team returns to the school gym, but some players have already left the sport Emma Gabriel says many of her friends quit basketball after the pandemic lost practice space, gym access, and scouting opportunities. 0:53

How many cases do you have?

As of Wednesday In Ottawa, 31,748 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed... There were 303 known active cases, 30,829 cases were considered resolved, and 616 died of the disease.

Public health officials have reported more than 59,200 COVID-19 cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, of which more than 57,300 have been resolved. Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 230 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 223.

Akwesasne More than 1,100 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and have reported 14 deaths between the north and the south.

Kitigan Zabi Anisina Beg There were 34 cases and 1 death. Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory There were 24 cases and 1 death. Pikuwa Kanagan There is no case.

CBC Ottawa is profiling The person who died in COVID-19 ..If you want to share The story of your loved one, please contact ..

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

There is no capacity limit In most places where vaccination proof is required, Also for outdoor events..

The plan is Gradually lift public health measures Until March 2022, the next step was suspended as an official until at least December Monitor some uptrends..

The limit for private gatherings is 25 inside and 100 outside.

State Vaccine passport Required for people over 12 years old in many public places.People are paper, PDF, or QR code evidence.

West Quebec

10 people Can get together 20 people in and out of private residences — increase to 50 for sports. There is no capacity limit For Quebec venues where seats are assigned And restaurant..

Quebec Prime Minister François Legor says that the more people respect the current collection rules, the more likely it is. They can be loosened for the holidays..

Vaccine passport Most people over the age of 13 are installed in many public spaces. People can use the app and show paper evidence. It does not apply to younger children.

Other groups in the area are also emerging Unique COVID-19 vaccine policyIncludes staff and visitors.

what can I do?

Prevention

COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Spreads mainly through droplets that Can hang in the air.. People can be transmitted without symptoms, Even after vaccination..

See | Changing Thoughts Around plexiglass: Rethink the use of plexiglass to prevent the spread of COVID-19 Experts state that plexiglass barriers may not be the most effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and may interfere with ventilation in certain settings. 2:01

this means It is important to take precautions Staying home when I’m sick — Get cost support as needed — Keep your hands and surface clean and consider staying away from people you do not live with.

Mask, preferably Medical or surgical, that is Required for indoor public places Ontario And Quebec Recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

See | Canadian mask guidance Changed: Should N-95 become the new mask standard? Amid growing concerns about the spread of COVID-19 aerosols, new guidance suggests that N-95 should be worn in high-risk situations, but experts say cloth masks are still in use. , New manufacturing standards improve quality. 1:59

The timing and duration of self-isolation varies. Quebec When Ontario Depending on the vaccination situation.

Health Canada recommends that elderly people and people with underlying illnesses help with errands and prepare supplies in case they need to be quarantined.

Health units can change rules — Renfrew County Did it for quarantine and the Kingston area School symptoms When Indoor sports..

trip

Traveler Now need to be vaccinated Board an airplane, train, or ship in Canada. Partially vaccinated travelers Evidence of valid COVID-19 molecular testing can be shown until Monday, when the rule ends.

People are Fully vaccinated, tested and pre-approved Enter Canada. Rules for traveling less than 72 hours Change to Tuesday And that List of approved vaccines Enlarged.

U.S. demands All travelers — land, air, water — fully vaccinated..Some people with mixed doses Allowed When No recent testing required..

The Prime Minister said in late October he was a “very confident” country around the world. Accept state or territory certification of vaccination..

vaccination

vaccination Suppress spread All variants of COVID-19 To avoid death and hospitalization, Without it Provides complete protection.. 4 COVID-19 vaccines Considered safe and approved In Canada.

Health Canada Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine 5 year old child.. Dosing to children ages 5 to 11 is given at least 8 week intervals in both regions.

See | what Quebec 5-11 Vaccine Campaign It will be as follows: Description of the COVID-19 Vaccination Program for Children in Quebec Quebec children aged 5 to 11 can now take shots. The prime minister wants his parents to vaccinate his children, but he doesn’t want to put pressure on them. 2:26

It’s even possible for younger children May have a vaccine approved in early 2022According to Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer.

Ontario When Quebec We are giving a third dose to a specific group.

was there First, second and third vaccine doses of over 3.6 million COVID-19 It is managed in the larger Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has approximately 2.3 million inhabitants.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario Vaccination for people born before 2016..

People can Find local appointments online Or call 1-833-943-3900.

Community health units have some flexibility, So Check out their website For more information.They provide the dose with a sudden notice as follows The campaign is Bridging the gap between vaccine coverage and coverage Expansion of eligibility..

Vaccines are provided by pharmacies and some family doctors Through our own reservation system..

State recommends People under the age of 24 will be vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioN Tech Comirnaty vaccine The Moderna Spikevax vaccine poses a mild risk of rare heart disease.

West Quebec

Those over 5 years old can make a reservation Or visit Permanent or mobile walk-in clinic..

A clinic for newly qualified children will be run at the school, where children will need written consent from their parents to be vaccinated.

Siblings can book together in one time frame, and parents can check the checkboxes to let them know if their child is nervous about the process.

Symptoms and tests

COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) From a cold-like illness Fever, cough, headache, Vomiting and loss of taste Or smell..

“Long-distance” symptoms It can last for several months.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health The influence of a pandemic, When Useful resources are available ..

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario, you Meets specific criteria..Check Your health unit Clinic location and time.

COVID-19 test pop-up! To meet the high demand for testing, KHSC partners operate a pop-up COVID-19 test clinic on November 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29. From 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm at the Beach Grove Complex. Must be booked: https://t.co/fUdBNI8IK5 pic.twitter.com/Uxi66zeBwA & Mdash;@KFLAPH

You can now have a pharmacy of your choice Test people with symptoms, With certain people No symptoms..

Authorities say More and more people are coming to the site after they have symptoms and delayed testing for a few days, during which time COVID may spread.

Pharmacy Some childcare environments at high risk.. A positive test triggers a follow-up test.

Travelers in need of testing There is a local option to pay for one.

Western Quebec:

Testing is highly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can Reserve Or check if it’s near your online carry-on options. You can also call 1-877-644-4545 if you have questions during the hours the line is up.

Gargling tests are offered in several places instead of swabs.

Rapid COVID-19 test available In all kindergartens and elementary schools in Quebec..

Indigenous people, Inuit, Metis:

Indigenous peoples, Inuit, Metis people, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community are eligible to take the exam in Ontario.

Akwesasne COVID-19 Test and Vaccine Clinic , Online or provide information at 613-575-2341.

People in Kitigan, Zabi, Anisinabeg can make phone calls Health center For tests or vaccines, call 819-449-5593. Email is another option For vaccine reservation.

Tests are available at Pik wà kana gàn Call 613-625-2259 ext. 225 for 613-625-1175 and vaccines (including the third dose), or on mail..

Everyone Thai Endinaga Those interested in the test can call 613-967-3603 and need to see the website of the dedicated vaccine clinic.

Ottawa Inuit Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team For services including tests and vaccines in Inuktitut or weekday English, call 613-740-0999.