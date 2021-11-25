Celebrate Thanksgiving with Careful Optimism | News, Sports, Work

Many families here and in most other parts of the United States are back today with a traditional Thanksgiving celebration, boosted by vaccination-based cautious optimism that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is over. I am.

Perhaps the worst is over, but for many families whose members are suffering from the protracted sequelae of the virus, the memories of family and friends who lost the fight against COVID-19, or some survivors, are ill — Thanksgiving 2021 is far from winning and returning to normal.

Still, cautious optimism is perhaps the most notable item on the menu for this feast day in most homes, with turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, favorite vegetables, and your favorite drink on a traditional holiday. Shortly before or after a meal.

Some of the current elderly, old enough to remember Thanksgiving in 1944, seemed to be able to reach just above the horizon of the saying that the end of World War II was so cautious that it became popular that day. I probably remember optimism.

But for Altoona, the tragic incident on November 17 at the Central Court building on Force Street in the city, where Blair County prison officer Ronda Jean Russell was murdered, is against today’s holiday. It shattered positive expectations.

On this day, centered around the concept of gratitude and gratitude, the county people need to be aware of Russell’s dedication to the important work he did every day at work. Similarly, they need to look back on the sadness and loss that Russell’s family and friends feel as they strive to instantly recover from the shock and emptiness that the November 17 incident gave them.

President George Washington’s October 1789 Declaration, which set November 26 of the year as a day of gratitude for the founding of the United States, for most families who did not suffer tragedy or loss on this day. The extension is returning home with some similarities in life, as it was before the pandemic today.

Despite the ongoing difficulties that the aviation industry continues to address, vacation travel has experienced a resurgence.

Despite some anxiety, many families are choosing a larger Thanksgiving meal gathering than last year.

But recognizing that people in some parts of the country where vaccinations are delayed are not spending the holidays they had before the pandemic because of all the illnesses and sufferings that are still happening around them. Is important.

Anne Marie Chaker, a writer for The Wall Street Journal, said in an article published on November 17th: “People are fed up with pandemic precautions and now everyone except children under the age of 5 has access to the vaccine, so they can get together more safely. Many families are in the usual way. , Wants to celebrate with more relatives and friends without a mask. “

But the big question now is whether the number of cases of COVID, which is directly related to today’s holiday gatherings, will increase further.

During this time last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans not to travel on Thanksgiving, and many families listened to the advice.

But this year is different.

For most homes, the best advice today is to enjoy the vacation, but you’ll find that your enemies are still alive, despite being quite constrained.

Do your important part to ensure that Thanksgiving 2022 is much better than it is today.