Ontario reports 748 new cases of coronavirus and 4 more deaths





Ontario reports that nearly 750 new infections have been identified in the last 24 hours, with a slight increase in daily cases weekly. The state recorded 748 new cases today, up from 591 on Wednesday and 711 a week ago. The 7-day rolling average for new cases continues to rise, reaching 692 today from 597 a week ago. Of the new cases identified today, 356 are unvaccinated individuals, 19 are partially vaccinated, 329 are fully immunized, and 44 are unknown. is. Unvaccinated individuals make up 48% of all cases, even though only about 20% of the population. Dr. Isaac Bogotti, an infectious disease specialist at the Toronto General Hospital, told CP24 on Thursday that not only are vaccinated people less likely to get infected, but they are less likely to get infected with COVID-19. Stated. People who have not been vaccinated. “Both of them (vaccinated and non-vaccinated) can certainly have the same virus level, the same virus level, but in the vaccinated group the virus level drops much faster than in the non-vaccinated group. There is evidence to do, “he said. Despite the increase in COVID-19 infections in the past few weeks, the number of hospitalizations and deaths in virus-related intensive care units has been relatively flat. According to the Ministry of Health, the ICU currently has 137 COVID-19 patients, up from 129 a week ago. Today, four more virus-related deaths have been added to the state’s total, bringing the number of deaths from COVID-19 in Ontario to 9,985. 33,932 tests have been processed in the last 24 hours, and authorities have reported a state-wide positive rate of 2% to 2.6% a week ago. Known active case roads in Ontario are now 5,552, from 4,872 last Thursday. Today, the public health sector with the highest number of new cases is Toronto (77), Windsor (77), Simco-Muskoka (55), Peel (48), Ottawa (45), York (43), Southwest. (39). This week, the state launched a vaccination program for children aged 5 to 11 years, and the city of Toronto has begun booking its cohort of children at five herd immunity sites. Not surprisingly, children in this age group are overestimated by the number of cases each day, as they are unvaccinated and spend hours indoors in school each day, according to Bogoch. increase. “We’ve looked at vaccine test data and found that these vaccines are very effective in preventing children from getting this infection,” he said. “We hope this will have a spillover effect not only on schools, but on other parts of the state and even across the country in that it keeps COVID-19 away from the community.” The numbers used in this story can be found in COVID-19, Ministry of Health, Ontario. Daily epidemiological summary.. The number of cases in a city or region may differ slightly from what the state reports, as local governments report figures at different times.

