New reports show that six fully vaccinated Ontarians under the age of 60 died of COVID after shots became available.
A new report released by Public Health Ontario COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Vaccines became available and only six people under the age of 60 died after being infected with the virus in breakthrough infection states.
NS report In patients who have not been vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and fully vaccinated (considered 14 days after receiving the second vaccination) since the vaccine became available in Canada on December 14, 2020. We examined laboratory-identified COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Until November 14, 2021.
Over an 11-month period, no deaths were reported for fully vaccinated individuals with a breakthrough COVID-19 infection between the ages of 12 and 39.
Two complete vaccinated persons aged 40 to 49 died from a groundbreaking COVID infection, and four complete vaccinated persons aged 50 to 59 died from the virus.
The number of unvaccinated persons was 1 from 12 to 17 years old, 26 from 18 to 29 years old, 63 from 30 to 39 years old, 131 from 40 to 49 years old, and 359 from 50 to 59 years old. After being infected with COVID, everyone died.
The number of partially vaccinated people was better than those who were not vaccinated, but still higher than those who were double vaccinated.
No deaths have been reported for partial vaccinated persons between the ages of 12 and 39. However, there were 5 deaths in the group aged 40 to 49 and 9 in the group aged 50 to 59.
The 60-69 deaths were 18 for fully vaccinated, 42 for partially vaccinated, and 713 for non-vaccinated.
The 70-59 deaths were 35 for fully vaccinated, 63 for partially vaccinated, and 1,146 for non-vaccinated.
Among those over the age of 80, 119 were killed with full vaccination, 228 with partial vaccination, and 2,396 without vaccination.
In total, report officials said unvaccinated deaths accounted for 90.2% and fully vaccinated people accounted for 3.3% of deaths from December to November.
Trend story
The data comes from experts and officials who have long stated that the COVID-19 vaccine protects people from death and serious symptoms.
No data were available for children under the age of 12, as the vaccine had not yet been approved by Health Canada from 14 November to a few days later.
As of Thursday, Ontario reported that 9,985 COVID-19-related deaths had been recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.
Also, as of Thursday, more than 11 million people in Ontario are fully vaccinated, accounting for 86% of the population aged 12 and over.
Vaccination status of ICU people
The report also analyzed the immunization status of people who arrived in the intensive care unit.
During the same time frame (December 14, 2020-November 14, 2021), the report was more vaccinated than those who were fully or partially vaccinated. It was shown that those who did not arrived at the ICU.
Only nine people under the age of 60 were fully vaccinated and infected with the COVID ICU.
By comparison, 35 partially vaccinated under the age of 60 were admitted to the ICU, and an astonishing 1,722 under the age of 60 who were not protected from the vaccine were admitted to the ICU.
For the elderly, fully immunized patients aged 60-69 and 70-79 had 25 hospitalizations, respectively. There were 22 hospitalizations over the age of 80.
Among the partially vaccinated people, ICU admissions aged 60-69 were 52 times, groups aged 70-79 were 48 times, and the population aged 80 and over was 60 times.
Of the unvaccinated patients, there were 1,067 in the ICU aged 60-69, 873 aged 70-79, and 343 in the ICU over 80.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, ICU in Ontario has had 6,138 patients.
The data then compare 17,596 infections, a breakthrough COVID case that reached 3.8% of cases over an 11-month time frame. Unvaccinated individuals still account for the majority of COVID cases in Ontario at 91.7%, officials said in a report.
“The proportion of COVID-19 in unvaccinated individuals is higher than in fully vaccinated individuals. This trend has been consistent over the long term,” the report said.
The report also said in the latest 30-day data that unvaccinated individuals are about 4.8 times more likely to have confirmed cases than fully vaccinated individuals. He also states that over the same 30 days, unvaccinated individuals had higher COVID rates than fully vaccinated individuals of all ages.
As of Thursday, Ontario has a total of 614,270 laboratory-identified cases of the virus so far.
