What’s happening with SA’s relatively new HPV vaccine …

In February 2021, Irene Banda was diagnosed with late-stage cervical cancer. A doctor at Rahima Moosa Maternal and Child Hospital in Johannesburg confirmed the diagnosis and told her that treatment was needed.

But they still couldn’t give her that treatment.

Banda says she was told to go home and wait. So she did. Without contact from her doctor, she waited until September and began to experience uncontrolled bleeding.

“I had a lot of bleeding and I didn’t have any energy left in my body. I felt like I was waiting to die,” said a 47-year-old woman. Spotlight..

In August, Banda was admitted to Charlotte Maxike Hospital and received a blood transfusion. “When I asked them what would happen to me now, they told me to go home and wait,” she says.

Nine months after the initial diagnosis, Banda returned to Charlotte Maxike Hospital to begin chemotherapy and radiation therapy. She feels better now, but still doesn’t know what will happen to her or how her cancer will progress.

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer affecting women in South Africa, killing more than 6,000 people each year. National Cancer Registration.. Among black African women, it accounts for 30% of all cancers.

However, cervical cancer is a completely preventable disease and can be partially eliminated by vaccination. In 2020, South Africa was one of 100 countries with a national vaccination program aimed at prioritizing primary prevention of cervical cancer.

However, challenges such as the complexity of running campaigns, the high cost of vaccines, and the pressure of Covid-19 can limit South Africa’s ability to save lives and catch Banda’s previous incidents.

“Vaccination is an important way to reduce cervical cancer to acceptable levels in the next century, but we still have to do it in terms of leveling the competition and dealing with inefficiencies. There are many things that can’t be done, “says Professor Lynette Denny. Of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Cape Town.

Carcinogenic infections

Vaccination targets the human papillomavirus (HPV). HPV, which is transmitted through sexually transmitted diseases, is involved in almost all cases of cervical cancer.

research Many women living with HIV are also infected with HPV, according to Denny’s practice, with a 2- to 22-fold increase in cervical cancer compared to HIV-negative women.

According to the report, vaccination of girls prior to their first sexual experience may prevent this sexually transmitted disease (STI) infection and effectively manage and prevent cervical cancer. World Health Organization (Who).

This possibility was highlighted as a landmark last month Lancet Studies show that the UK’s HPV immune program reduced cervical cancer in vaccinated women at ages 12 and 13 by 87%.

“Lancet’s study provides evidence that vaccination of daughters early in life is likely to reduce the risk of cervical cancer without evidence of safety concerns,” the university said. Professor Sinead Delany-Moretlwe, Principal Investigator, said. Witwatersrand Reproductive Health & HIV Institute (WitRHI).

There are differences between the UK and South Africa campaigns, such as dose frequency, catch-up strategy, and the fact that the UK started in 2008, but South Africa could reach the same result, she says.

“It may take longer to see the effects they see, but as the first vaccine cohort progresses, we expect to see those effects in about 20 years,” she says.

National campaign

The Ministry of Health launched the South African HPV vaccination campaign in 2014. This campaign is aimed at 9-year-old public children in the 4th grade, and in cooperation with the Ministry of Basic Education, will be vaccinated twice at 6-month intervals.

“Before the pandemic, we had reached 80% of the target population and thought the program was going relatively well,” said Leslie, Deputy Director of the National Institute of Public Health for Children, Youth and School Health.・ Dr. Banford said.

The Delany-Moretlwe numbers confirm this, but indicate a drop-off for the second vaccination. “The first dose of the vaccine gave us about 80-85% coverage, but the second dose reduced it to about 60%,” she says.

But this is still good news, compared to the average global health status of about 67% on the first dose and 53% on the second dose, she says.

However, maintaining momentum and reaching those who make up for the missing numbers can be hampered by the need for learners who are qualified to give informed consent prior to vaccination.

Rethink consent

This is the barrier between Delany-Moretlwe and colleagues flagged in 2018 study When they reviewed the first stage of administration of the first vaccination cohort. The system, in which the child communicates information about the vaccination program, secures the informed consent form, and returns the form to the school in time for the vaccination date, concludes that it “needs reconsideration.”

For this system, read the study, “There is a high risk of misunderstanding and the possibility of accidental vaccination without consent.” Suggested to use an opt-out model or mHealth application.

Acknowledging that consent is one of the factors contributing to incomplete coverage, Banford says it wasn’t seen as a major issue, but it may have changed now.

She shares case evidence that her parents may have confused HPV vaccine information with the Covid vaccine and hesitated. “We received reports that some parents were confused and thought the program was about Covid vaccination, which led to reluctance and withdrawal of consent,” says Bamford.

Cost and availability

Cost and availability issues can also limit the progress of the vaccine program. In October 2020 Human papillomavirus vaccine: the latest information on supply and demand reportUNICEF has expressed concern about costs and rising global demand, which is expected to reach 120 million times annually by 2030.

“Even before Covid, the program was working on a real threat to supply and an increase in the cost of making it affordable,” says Delany-Moretlwe.

Acknowledging that the department has experienced availability issues, Banford also says there is uncertainty about the potential impact of Covid-19 on vaccine budgets. South Africa will procure the HPV vaccine through a standard bidding process that is paid with a conditional grant.

“This financing mechanism can put more pressure on the budget, but we understand that if the state participates in the campaign and needs to raise money through the state’s budget, it will continue the campaign,” she said. increase.

Hedly Nevhutalu, Deputy CFO of the National Ministry of Health, recently underestimated the HPV component of HIV / TB (out of a total budget of R $ 220 million) by a member of Parliament’s Health Portfolio Committee. About 52 million rand). Malaria, HPV Conditional Grant for 2020/21. Only Western Cape, Northern Cape, and Northwest spent all of their HPV budget allocations.

“”[This] The underspending was due to the postponement of dose 2 vaccination as a result of the second wave of Covid-19 and the overlapping dose 1 delays in fiscal year 2021/22, “Nevhutalu said.

2021 vaccination

Despite the initial delay, the 2021 HPV vaccination campaign began with dose 1 administered nationally between March 1st and April 30th. Some schools had to make up for the turmoil, with only 50% open, but Bamford says he was lucky that he wasn’t hit hard.

In fact, the ministry decided in 2020 to transfer vaccination to fifth grade learners, supplementing the girl who missed her when she was in fourth grade because she was not yet nine years old.

“We were very fortunate because the transition left us with almost a year of vacation in 2020 when there were no cohorts requiring vaccination,” says Bamford.

Due to the second vaccination between September 6th and October 29th, the Gauteng Department of Health reported 70,851 first doses and 57,853 second doses.

Health departments in other states did not respond to requests for vaccine statistics, and the Western Cape Health Department said the data were still being collated. As soon as these numbers become clear, it becomes clear how the program stands in the task.

However, the photo should be displayed with one caveat, says Delany-Moretlwe. “These coverage estimates do not take into account girls in private schools or out of school, so they may not be the total required for vaccination.”

Comprehensive cancer treatment

Even if the vaccination program can reach all eligible girls, the need for more comprehensive cancer treatment cannot be ruled out, says Salomé Meyer, Access to Medicine project manager at the Cancer Alliance.

“Focusing only on vaccination and primary prevention would solve the problem, but cancer is a very complex disease,” she says. “We need a comprehensive strategy with access to primary prevention, screening, treatment and palliative care.”

According to her, screening for cervical cancer with Papanicolaou stains has not been done early enough or at all. “Then, these women come to the primary health care clinic for late-stage illness,” she says.

Banda states that she has stage 3b cervical cancer and has never heard of the disease or had a Papanicolaou smear. There is a 32% chance of living for at least 5 years after being diagnosed with cervical cancer at this stage. University of Kansas Cancer Center In the United States.

However, as with the vaccine alone, Papanicolaou stain specimens alone are not sufficient to eliminate cervical cancer.In fact, WHO Global strategy For the eradication of cervical cancer, the goal is to vaccinate 90% of girls by age 15, screen 70% of age-appropriate women, and treat and manage 90% of women with cancer. It is said that.

One way to achieve this may be to combine vaccination with other preventative support, Denny says. “In this way, we can screen women, treat them on the same visit, provide other services such as HIV testing and contraception, and inquire about gender-based violence,” she says.

“It requires more investment, but creates a more robust screening system overall.” DM / MC

