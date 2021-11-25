Health
Outbreak of COVID-19 declared in Kitchener’s Church, Elmira Day Care
Waterloo Public Health Announces New COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Occurs on Thursday at the Church of Kitchener and day care in Elmira.
There are five cases associated with outbreaks in the Apostles’ Creed mission, where Waterloo Public Health exceeds the threshold for specifying the location of the outbreak.
There are two cases associated with outbreaks in El Myra’s Jacob Hesperer Child Care-all day care or schools that have occurred are named.
There are still 12 people in the area, as the unnamed gymnasium and others at Blair Road Public School are over.
Waterloo Public Health also announced new COVID-19-related deaths for the second consecutive day, raising the number of deaths in the region to 307.
“Today we are reporting one death in our community in connection with COVID-19,” said Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, a medical officer of health. “The individual was a man in his 50s.”
A man in his 70s was involved in his death on Wednesday.
COVID-19 vaccination will begin in Toronto for children aged 5-11 years
“I want to express my deep sympathy for my family and the loved ones of these individuals,” said the king.
Waterloo Public Health reported another 24 positive tests for coronavirus, increasing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the region to 20,784.
Trend story
This brings the average number of new cases for 7 days in the region to 30.7. A week ago, that number was 29.3.
An additional 24 people cleared the virus, bringing the total number of cases resolved in the area to a maximum of 20,245.
This leaves 230 active COVID-19 cases in the region, two less than reported Wednesday.
Waterloo Public Health reports 916,788 COVID-19 vaccinations in the area. This is 1,425 more than what was reported on Wednesday.
Most of them seem to be people taking the third dose. This is because it is currently taken by 17,600 residents, 1,138 more than the one announced 24 hours ago.
There is a moratorium for the third dose from Friday as the focus is on vaccination of children between the ages of 5 and 11.
Elsewhere, Ontario made 748 new reports COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Case as the number keeps increasing weekly. The total number of state proceedings is currently 614,270.
For comparison, we saw 711 new cases last Thursday and 642 last Thursday. Similar test volumes were seen in the 30,000 range on all three Thursdays.
Of the 748 new cases recorded, 356 were unvaccinated, 19 were partially vaccinated, 329 were fully vaccinated, and 44 were uncertain. ..
According to thursday report, 77 were recorded in Toronto, 57 in Windsor-Essex, 55 in Simkomas Coca, 48 in the Peel region, 45 in Ottawa and 43 in the York region. All other local public health departments reported less than 40 new cases in state reports.
With four more reported deaths, the state’s death toll increased to 9,985.
