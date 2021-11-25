First holiday for COVID vaccines and boosters, but case rates are rising | Public Service News

Millions of Americans will return to the Thanksgiving table this week for the first time in two years, with vaccines and boosters in their arms, giving them the freedom to do quick tests.

However, as the holiday season begins and temperatures approach below freezing in many parts of the country, families are flocking indoors as COVID-19 accelerates at a disturbing pace. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week that the seven-day national average of new COVID-19 cases increased by 18% after a steady decline over the past few months.

Cases are skyrocketing in the frigid Upper Midwest, and hospitals in Michigan (67% increase in infections in the last two weeks) are approaching capacity. In New England, where immunization rates are above the national average of 59%, outbreaks are seen in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont as immunity weakens. In New Mexico, Santa Fe Public School returned to distance education on Tuesday after an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. Despite being one of the lowest infection rates in the country, California calls on its inhabitants to be vigilant.

Just a month ago, Americans booked a travel plan. This is because infection rates are declining in vast areas of the country. Children over the age of 5 are targeted for shots this month, and the CDC currently recommends boosters for all adults. The news was encouraging, but even though the new federal order requires millions of workers to be vaccinated, a permanent 30% of the adult population refuses to be vaccinated.

Health professionals are worried about another season of death and illness.

Jennifer Nuzzo, an infectious disease expert at the Johns Hopkins Health Security Center, said: “We are least worried about people looking for a vaccine. We know that boosters can further reduce the risk of vaccinated people, but that’s what we do. If is all that is focused on, we still have a dangerous gap in immunity. “

Such gaps are highlighted by the country’s political division into vaccines and almost everything else, and resonate during the holidays. Most Americans seem determined to overcome the pandemic. However, COVID-19 will remain stubborn and will feel good for the New Year, as well as the consequences of supply chain blockages, face obscuration, and rising inflation.

Still, President Joe Biden and his best pandemic adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told the country that it was safe to celebrate Thanksgiving again.

“If you are vaccinated, and hopefully you will be boosted, and if your family is, you will enjoy a typical Thanksgiving meal, a Thanksgiving holiday with your family. You can, “Forch said at ABC this week. .. “There is no reason not to do so.”

Travel data shows that Americans are listening to the call. According to the Transportation Security Administration, this year’s air travel is expected to approach 2019 levels.

In an interview, Americans said they were excited to join the big family again during the holiday season, which begins on Thanksgiving and ends on New Year’s Day. They also disagreed on how much attention should be paid to calculating risk.

In Las Vegas, Marshall Thompson invites dozens of guests to their homes, including children, parents-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

“We eat in the courtyard and in the courtyard-fried turkey-and everyone must be vaccinated to get into the door,” Thompson said. “Everyone needs to wear a mask when not eating.” He said that with 54% of the population vaccinated, guests “struggled to get a booster.” I have. “

In Binghamton, NY, Annie Sisk was planning to welcome some of her daughter’s friends for Thanksgiving. That was before the number of incidents began to increase. In New York, the number of infections increased by 28% last week, reaching the state’s highest infection rate since April.

“Because I was vaccinated, I thought I could relax a little,” said 55-year-old Sisk, who has high blood pressure and diabetes and lives with her 22-year-old daughter. This condition increases her chances of getting a serious illness if infected.

“We were going to ask people to take a test before coming. Now we just keep our own Cornish game chickens.”

Former Harvard epidemiologist Michael Mina, who will join the family in Saratoga Springs, New York, said the risk is low for healthy people who have been vaccinated. His supper table includes a vaccinated 95-year-old grandfather, and guests are also promptly tested.

Still, Mina said rising interest rates across the country were worried about him.

“My cynical part is frustrating, as if I didn’t get over this during my vacation a year ago,” he said. “We should expect historical patterns to continue to emerge.”

According to experts, there are other wrinkles. Although the number of cases of seasonal flu is still small, it is beginning to increase, indicating that emergency rooms may soon be nullified by a matching infectious disease. Health officials in Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, and California have warned of an increase in influenza infections. Earlier this month, a man in Los Angeles County died first in the region this season due to complications from the flu virus.

There is caution even in California, where the COVID-19 infection rate is low with a positive rate of 1.9%. Governor Gavin Newsom, who visited the San Francisco Vaccination Clinic this week, suggested that if residents acted unsuspectingly, the state could once again see widespread infections and hospitalizations.

“The state is struggling because people are vigilant and claim that their mission has been accomplished. … I don’t want to see it happen here in California, “Newsam said.