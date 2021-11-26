Health
COVID-19: Outbreak declared at Peterborough School, Active Cases in the Community at 39-Peterborough
Peterborough Public Health Reporting 7 new cases of COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Thursday afternoon, with an outbreak at a private school.
Of the health unit COVID tracker An update published around 4:25 pm shows 36 to 39 active cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday.
Other data from the Community Health Unit on Thursday:
- occurrence: Two Actives — An outbreak was declared at the Rema Christian School in Peterborough on Thursday, resulting in two active cases.Outbreak Declared on Saturday at St. Paul Catholic Elementary School In Peterborough, there are still five cases as of Thursday afternoon. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the health unit has handled 345 cases associated with 59 outbreaks.
- Confirmed cumulative cases: 1,997 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.
- Dead (number: 24 — The latest death was reported on October 30th.
- Variations of cases of concern: 1,160 — No changes since Tuesday.The first variant case was reported February 23 And the first Confirmed Delta Variant Case Reported on June 19th.
- Resolved case: 1,934 — 4 more since Wednesday. Resolved cases account for about 97% of all cases.
- Close Contact: 172 — Increased from 140 on Wednesday. People in close contact should be self-quarantined for 14 days from the last contact with a person infected with COVID-19.
- hospitalization: Since the pandemic began, 96 cases have required hospitalization and have not changed since Wednesday. Peterborough Community Health Center Late Tuesday report 4 active COVID-19 hospitalizations (latest data posted). Hospitalized cases account for about 4.8% of all cases. Twenty-one cases required an intensive care unit — unchanged since the Tuesday update. ICU admission has accounted for 1.1 percent of all health unit cases since the pandemic began.
- COVID19 exposure: 75% of all cases (1,498) within the jurisdiction of the health unit are due to contact with another existing case, 20.4% (408 cases) are related to community expansion, and 3.9% (78). Cases) are related to travel, 0.7% (13 cases) have not yet been determined.
- test: More than 64,900 people have been tested for COVID-19, about one in three residents. It will be 100 more after the update on Wednesday.
- Execution: October 1st to 6th price It has been raised for a total of three businesses under Resumption of Ontario law.. On Thursday, the health unit issued a section 22 order to the Peterburgers restaurant.
Reservations for children aged 5 to 11 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine began on Tuesday. The Peterborough Clinic will begin on Monday, November 29th.
On Thursday, the Health Unit announced that it would host many vaccination clinics for children aged 5 to 11 at several Peterborough County schools in December. All clinics are held outside class hours. Appointments must be booked on the Ontario online portal. covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/ Alternatively, call the State Vaccine Reservation Call Center at 1-833-943-3900.
The clinics are:
- Friday, December 3: Norwood District High School from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Friday, December 10: Apsley Public School from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Friday, December 17: St. Martin Catholic Elementary School in Ennismore from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Monday, December 20: Millbrook / South Cavan Public School 9 am-3pm
- Wednesday, December 29: Lakefield District Public School 9:00 am to 3:00 pm
The latest weekly immunization rate data for health units released Wednesday can now be found. Talk..
All tests and medical evaluations of COVID-19 in Peterborough are now available. Peterborough Regional Health Center 1 Hospital Doctor’s Evaluation Center
Many Peterborough and local pharmacies offer vaccinations to qualified recipients. Reservations are required and you can call each pharmacy or Ontario Government Website..
NS Kawalta Pine Ridge District Board of Education report At 11:15 am on Thursday, there were no active cases at schools within the jurisdiction of the health unit. The school board handles 41 other cases at 11 other schools outside the jurisdiction of the health unit. The school board does not indicate whether the case involves students or staff.
NS Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District Board of Education report Six cases occurred in two municipal schools within the jurisdiction of the health unit. Five occurred at St. Paul’s Catholic Elementary School (no change) and one at St. Peter’s Middle School (down one from Wednesday).
The school board handles a single case at two other schools outside the jurisdiction of the health unit. The school board does not indicate whether the case involves students or staff.
Trent University report As of Thursday afternoon, there are no active cases on the Peterborough and Durham campuses. The university reports that 96% of students and 97% of employees are fully vaccinated, and 0% of students and 0% of staff are partially vaccinated.
Fleming University No cases have been reported on the Peterborough campus. The university will resume face-to-face classes and services in January 2022.
