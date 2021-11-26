COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic tailored to reassure children and parents









The community-based COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic makes minor changes to make young children family-friendly when shot. Ramton Public Health Reservation started For children ages 5-11 on Tuesday. Dr. Sudit Lanard, Medical Officer of Health Lamton, said there were many appointments and more than 1,000 appointments on the first day. The area has about 9,200 children in groups aged 5 to 11. Parents and guardians are advised to bring a book or device for their child when vaccinated. Ranade said he was also allocating a little more time to book a clinic involving his child in case his parents asked a question. “Immune pods are a little bigger and a little more private. We offer some small activities to attract and distract children of that age,” Ranade said in a conference call. Said. “We may play some movies and shows for them to change the environment a bit and make them more comfortable and comfortable.” Ranade said the health unit will maintain an open dialogue in case parents ask questions or make reservations about the vaccine, but from a consent perspective, cases will be handled on a case-by-case basis. “We generally expect in a population between the ages of 5 and 11 that a custodial parent or guardian will take the child to the clinic and provide informed consent on behalf of the child. “I will.” “If the parent does not consent and the child wishes to be vaccinated, it is a case-by-case decision and it is important to remember that Canada does not have a formal age of consent for medical treatment. is.” Ranade said some 11-year-olds may “understand the consequences of not vaccination.” “There are many situations where there are teenagers or adolescents who can respect it, understand the consequences of their actions, and agree on procedures or medications, and we follow the same parameters for this.” So far, vaccine reservations for this younger age group are comparable to the results of recent studies in terms of distribution methods. “What exactly did we want to know? [parents] It was comfortable. Many people were accustomed to community clinics, so there are community clinics, and many are accustomed to school-based clinics, so we plan to have some school-based clinics, “Ranade said. .. Other options also include some primary care offices and pharmacies. Meanwhile, Lambton Public Health continues to track the situations and concerns raised in the local community.The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit had to send a reassuring message to parents this week after the group planned. Interfere with the online booking system. “We don’t have that concern yet, but we are aware of it,” Ranade said. Almost 82 percent of the eligible population of 12 or more are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Ranade said there may be some minor changes to the reporting system regarding vaccination rates as the new age group is targeted for immunization.

