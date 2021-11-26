Covid-19: Vaccinations have saved an estimated 27,000 lives in Scotland





Over 27,000 lives have been saved Scotland New studies have been predicted since the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination program.

Discovery from the world health According to an organization-led paper backed by Public Health Scotland, it is estimated that 27,656 deaths were directly avoided among people over the age of 60.

A study released at Eurosurveillance on Friday found that weekly use of observed deaths and vaccination rates saved nearly 500,000 lives across Europe between December 2020 and November 2021. I’m estimating. An estimated 86% of deaths have been avoided in Scotland and 51% in Europe. This estimate does not include lives saved by vaccination of people under the age of 60, or lives saved from the indirect effects of vaccination due to reduced infection. Regarding this study, co-author Dr Jim McMenamin, Head of Health Protection Infection Services at Public Health Scotland, said: The program is estimated to have saved more than 27,000 lives in Scotland. “Thanks to everyone who has been vaccinated so far, and to colleagues across the country for their tireless efforts to support the rapid deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine. increase.” The authors used the actual weekly reported deaths to estimate the number of adult deaths over the age of 60 in 33 countries in the European region that would have occurred without the vaccine. The number of lives saved by COVID-19 vaccination was then calculated as the difference between these estimates and the number of deaths over the age of 60 reported between December 2020 and November 2021. bottom. Incorporation of the complete dose series of COVID-19 vaccines in people over the age of 60 currently ranges from 20% to 100% in the 33 countries under investigation. In this study, the maximum number of lives saved was estimated to be in countries where the COVID-19 vaccine was deployed quickly and was highly incorporated into the target group. Dr. Nicholas Phin, Director of Public Health Sciences at Public Health Scotland, added his own thoughts: This latest study shows how the COVID-19 vaccination program has affected Scotland. “When it’s time to get a third or booster vaccine, take advantage of the opportunity to strengthen your defenses against COVID-19 as soon as possible. If you haven’t already been vaccinated with COVID-19, register online. You can protect yourself and others by doing so or by finding the nearest vaccination center from the NHS Inform website. ”

