South African scientists detect new variants in spikes: COVID update

Thousands of people traveling on this week’s vacation will first test for COVID-19 without a doctor, lab, or medical supervision.

The quick home test is welcomed as the main convenience and smart way to protect your loved ones, Raised a serious challenge to public health authorities.. If many consumers do not report test results at home, how can an agency track cases and trends comprehensively?

Federal and state health authorities have been working since March 2020 to build the ability to test, report, and monitor cases of COVID-19. Public health officials say case reporting is important for finding trends and detecting spikes so that the hotspot community can mitigate risk and prepare hospitals for a flood of care seekers.

However, it is unclear how often customers report the results of 12 licensed home coronavirus tests that typically produce results in 15 minutes outside the lab or clinic. And the blind spots in public health data are ready to grow.

Private testing manufacturers are already testing more home antigens than standard clinical tests. With new home inspections flooding the market, the gap could almost double next month.

► From Monday, Massachusetts hospitals need to reduce non-urgent scheduled procedures due to staff shortages and long-term patient stays, according to state health officials.

► The number of air travelers this week is expected to approach or exceed pre-pandemic levels, and Auto Club AAA predicts that 48.3 million people will travel at least 50 miles away from home during the holidays. doing.

► According to a hospital statement, more than 100 children were vaccinated with the wrong dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination event in Iowa on Saturday. A MercyOne spokeswoman said there were no significant health risks associated with high doses and children could have more serious versions of the side effects of common vaccines.

► France launched a plan to give COVID-19 booster shots to all adults on Thursday. This is because they opposed further blockades or curfew to combat the growing concern about infectious diseases in the country.

📈Today’s numbers: In the United States, more than 48 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 775,000 deaths have been recorded. According to data from Johns Hopkins University.. Global total: more than 259 million cases and 5.1 million deaths. Over 196 million Americans (59.1% of the population) are fully vaccinated. According to the CDC..

📘What we are reading: During COVID-19, they believed that homes were safer than schools. Currently, some NYC parents have been accused of negligence.

South African scientists detect new viral variants in spikes

A new coronavirus variant has been detected in South Africa. Scientists say there are concerns in Gauteng, the country’s most populous state, due to the high number of mutations and the rapid spread among young people.

Coronaviruses evolve as they spread, and many new variants, including worrying mutations, often only die. Scientists monitor changes that can be more contagious or fatal, but it can take time to classify whether a new variant impacts public health.

In South Africa, new infections are on the rise dramatically, Fara said in an online press conference.

“We’ve seen an exponential rise over the last four to five days,” he added, adding that the new variant seems to be driving a surge in cases. South African scientists are working to determine what percentage of new cases are caused by new variants.

He said the new variant, now identified as B.1.1.529, has also been found in South African travelers Botswana and Hong Kong.

The WHO Technical Working Group may meet on Friday to evaluate new variants and decide whether to name them from Greek letters.

White House: Most federal workers comply with vaccine obligations

Slightly 9 out of 10 federal employees The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine by the required deadline when it announced the vaccination rate for each institution.

These rates were as high as 97.8% at the United States Agency for International Development. Department of Agriculture workers had the lowest rate: 86.1%.

Federal employees had to be vaccinated or demand medical or religious exemptions until the end of Monday. Unlike the rules that the Biden administration wants to impose on private employers, federal workers cannot opt ​​out of vaccine requirements if they agree to weekly inspections.

According to the White House, workers who are not vaccinated or seeking tax exemptions “start a period of education and counseling, followed by additional enforcement measures.”

European Union drug regulator approves Pfizer vaccine for infants

European Union drug regulators have paved the way for children ages 5-11 to begin vaccination with the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Thursday as a wave of new infections rushes across the continent.

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, the European Medicines Agency, the EU agency responsible for drug evaluation and supervision, has concluded that the benefits of vaccination of children outweigh the risks. The Commission then sends its recommendations to the Commission, which makes the final decision.

According to the World Health Organization, Germany has faced the worst surge in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, reporting more than 333,000 cases during the week of November 15. This is almost double the weekly rate reported during the last surge in December 2020.

Chancellor Merkel: Germany’s “sad day” killing 100,000 people at COVID

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has labeled Thursday as a “very sad day” and has called for further restrictions as her country has become the latest death toll from COVID-19, exceeding 100,000, since the pandemic began. Supported.

The national disease control agency said it has recorded 351 deaths associated with the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, with total casualties reaching 100,119. In Europe, Germany is the fifth country to pass the mark after Russia, Great Britain, Italy and France.

Long-time German leaders, who are currently in office as caretakers until her successor is sworn, warned that hundreds more were already imminent.

“(Death) correlates very clearly with the number of infections that are occurring,” she said. “We know, on average, how many people do not survive the disease.”

The Robert Koch Institute, a federal agency that collects data from about 400 community health departments, said Germany has set a record of daily confirmed cases (75,961) over the last 24 hours. Since the onset of the outbreak, there have been more than 5.57 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Germany.

“Another Holiday Season for COVID”: Experts Concerned about Increasing Cases

Despite early signs suggesting that the United States may have avoided another winter surge COVID-19 cases are increasing again..

According to a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins data, the country reported 665,420 cases in the week ending Monday, an increase of more than 30% from the pace of cases reported about a month ago.

As the number of cases increases in 39 states, data from US health services show that hospitals in 32 states have admitted more patients in the most recent week than in the previous week.

“Frankly, I’m really worried,” said Daniel Onpad, associate professor of epidemiology at the Faculty of Global Public Health at New York University. “I think it’s better than last year, but the number of cases is starting to increase, which is something we really need to pay attention to.”

Almost two years after the fight against COVID-19, health experts thought the United States would have been in a better position to control the pandemic. Instead, many are unvaccinated, ignoring mitigation measures, slowing progress, and burning up medical professionals.

