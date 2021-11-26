Health
APH reports 29 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and low-risk exposure
Algoma Public Health today reports 29 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (# 959 – # 987), 25 from Sucent. From Marie and Area, Central and East Argoma 4.
Despite the newly reported cases, the number of active cases increased only to 259, one of which was from outside the district. The number of hospitalized cases has decreased to 14 and the total number of cases resolved has reached 729.
APH also recommends low-risk exposure to COVID-19 for those who were in the Shooters Lounge on Sucent’s 68 Dennis Street. Marie at the next date and time to follow public health instructions.
- November 22nd, 3am to 5pm
Individuals witnessed at the dates and times listed in Potential Low Risk Exposure are required to:
APH continues to advise that there is evidence of community expansion throughout the district and is currently experiencing one of the highest percentage of cases identified in a week across northern Ontario. doing.
In addition, due to the rising incidence of COVID-19 in the Algoma district, APH is backed by cases and contact managers from the state workforce or partner health units. If you are a case or high-risk contact, you may receive a call from your case / contact manager from outside Algoma Public Health.
Details of confirmed cases:
|case
number
|exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case # 959
|Thick contact
|Self-quarantine
|November 24, 2021
|Case # 960
|do not know
|Self-quarantine
|November 24, 2021
|Case # 961
|do not know
|Self-quarantine
|November 24, 2021
|Case # 962
|Thick contact
|Self-quarantine
|November 24, 2021
|Case # 963
|do not know
|Self-quarantine
|November 24, 2021
|Case # 964
|do not know
|Self-quarantine
|November 24, 2021
|Case # 965
|Thick contact
|Self-quarantine
|November 24, 2021
|Case # 966
|do not know
|Self-quarantine
|November 24, 2021
|Case # 967
|do not know
|Self-quarantine
|November 24, 2021
|Case # 968
|Thick contact
|Self-quarantine
|November 25, 2021
|Case # 969
|Under investigation
|Under investigation
|Under investigation
|Case # 970
|Thick contact
|Self-quarantine
|November 21, 2021
|Case # 971
|Thick contact
|Self-quarantine
|November 24, 2021
|Case # 972
|Under investigation
|Under investigation
|Under investigation
|Case # 973
|Under investigation
|Under investigation
|Under investigation
|Case # 974
|do not know
|Self-quarantine
|November 25, 2021
|Case # 975
|Thick contact
|Self-quarantine
|November 21, 2021
|Case # 976
|Thick contact
|Self-quarantine
|November 21, 2021
|Case # 977
|do not know
|Self-quarantine
|November 25, 2021
|Case # 978
|Under investigation
|Under investigation
|Under investigation
|Case # 979
|Thick contact
|Self-quarantine
|November 23, 2021
|Case # 980
|do not know
|Self-quarantine
|November 23, 2021
|Case # 981
|Thick contact
|Self-quarantine
|November 21, 2021
|Case # 982
|Under investigation
|Under investigation
|Under investigation
|Case # 983
|Under investigation
|Under investigation
|Under investigation
|Case # 984
|Under investigation
|Under investigation
|Under investigation
|Case # 985
|Under investigation
|Under investigation
|Under investigation
|Case # 986
|Thick contact
|Self-quarantine
|November 23, 2021
|Case # 987
|Under investigation
|Under investigation
|Under investigation
Situation of cases of Argoma:
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
Case (2)
|Active
Case
Current
|Solved
Case (3)
|Deceased (4)
|189,531
|987
|258 (1)
|14
|729
|14
|Updated: November 25, 2021 5:30 pm
opinion Current status of Argoma And that Updated status of cases of Argoma..
(1) What Argoma Public Health is aware of. The tested numbers will be updated on Monday and Wednesday.
(2) Argoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.
The numbers in parentheses are active cases of non-Argoma residents who are temporarily in Argoma. These cases do not count as part of the confirmed number of cases of Argoma. APH will perform contact tracing and self-isolation monitoring for all cases within Argoma.
(3) The patient was judged positive, but has been resolved according to current public health standards. This number includes those who have died.
- These datasets are tentative and subject to change until further consideration.
- Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as they are publicly available.
(4) Deaths include the number of people who died in confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The Argoma regions where cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the last 14 days include:
- Sucent.Marie and Area
- Central and East Argoma
Unknown exposure It means that the person had no recent travel abroad or close contact with known confirmed cases. It is unknown how the person acquired the virus.
Thick contact It means that the infection was acquired through close contact with known confirmed cases. For example, living with a case or spending more than 15 minutes with a case at a distance of less than 2 meters is considered high-risk, intimate contact exposure.
Overseas travel It means that you were infected on a trip outside Canada.
COVID-19 activity in northern Ontario
|region
|Case rate
Per week *
|Argoma Public Health
|163.4
|North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit
|13.9
|Northwest Health Unit
|17.1
|Porcupine Health Unit
|10.8
|Sudberry & District Health Unit
|114.6
|Thunder Bay District Health Unit
|19.3
|Timis Cumming Health Unit
|143.8
|Week: November 16th to 22nd, 2021
* Includes only confirmed cases
COVID-19 activity in northern Michigan
|region
|Case rate
Per week *
|Upper Peninsula
|186.7
|Chippewa County
|75.0
|Mackinaw County
|102.0
|Week: November 16th to 22nd, 2021
* Includes only confirmed cases
Important action:
- Even with mild symptoms, the sick person must stay at home and be self-isolated away from others.
- As of September 22, 2021, you must be fully vaccinated and submit a vaccination certificate to access certain indoor businesses and settings. Find out where you need to show your vaccination certificate and how to get and use your vaccine receipt at the following URL: covid-19.ontario.ca/proof-covid-19-vaccination
- Ontario is now Step 3 of the Ontario 3-Step Roadmap to resume.. This three-step plan will safely and phase out public health measures based on continued progress in immunization rates across the state and improvements in key public health and healthcare indicators.
- If you are considering going to a private gathering indoors or outdoors, the Public Health Agency of Canada (Healthy Canadian)release Recommendations About things to keep in mind. When in public places such as workplaces, public transport, and stores, continue to follow public health guidance in place to minimize the risk of spread. Wear a mask, practice physical distance and wash your hands.
- Whether you are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or fully vaccinated, you should stay home and be tested for COVID-19 if you have any illness or symptoms.
- As of October 2, 2020 Mandatory masking policy Expanded throughout Ontario in all state-wide indoor environments, including businesses, facilities, and workplaces.
Immune status of the case
Between July 1, 2021 and October 20, 2021, 86 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Argoma. Of these, 19 (22.1%) were fully vaccinated individuals and 67 (77.9%) were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals.
See the APH infographic for more information on vaccine efficacy and case count reporting. Vaccine efficacy: beyond the number of cases..
VOC update:
VOCs continue to circulate in Argoma. VOCs are of concern because, depending on the type of mutations present, VOCs can spread more aggressively, leading to more serious illness or reducing the effectiveness of the vaccine. As a result of additional laboratory tests, the following VOCs were detected in Argoma.
- B.1.1.7 (Alpha), first detected in the UK
- B.1.617.2 (Delta), first detected in India
- P.1 (gamma), first detected in Brazil
Since July 2021, the main strain of COVID-19 present in Argoma has been the delta variant (B.1.617.2). Ontario Public Health In the first week of September 2021, it is estimated that the majority (93.3%) of COVID-19 cases in Ontario had mutation profiles (N501Y- and E484K-) consistent with delta variants. For more information on VOC surveillance in Ontario, please visit: Ontario Public Health VOC Monitoring Page..
Sources
2/ https://saultonline.com/2021/11/aph-reports-29-new-confirmed-cases-of-covid-19-and-a-low-risk-exposure/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]