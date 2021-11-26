Health
Keep wearing the mask even if you are completely vaccinated, WHO says in fear of the new covid strain
With the proliferation of Covid-19 cases across Europe, the World Health Organization (WHO) has urged the public to wear masks and maintain social distance, regardless of vaccination status.
Dr. Tedros Adhanomgebreyes, WHO Director General, said there was a false sense of security that the pandemic was over and the vaccinated people were completely protected from the new coronavirus.
WHO officials said the Covid vaccine saves lives and reduces the risk of serious illness and death.
“Even if you are vaccinated, keep taking precautions to prevent yourself from getting infected and to infect others who may die. That is, wear a mask, keep a distance, and keep a distance. It means avoiding congestion and meeting others outdoors, if possible, or in a well-ventilated area inside, “says Tedros.
“I’m concerned about the false sense of security that the vaccine has ended the # COVID19 pandemic. The vaccine saves lives, but it doesn’t completely prevent the infection. Be careful.
Please wear a mask.
Keep a distance.
Avoid the crowd.
Opens a window.
Clean hands, “Tedros Adhanom Gebreyes tweeted.
According to the Financial Times, WHO is holding an emergency meeting today to discuss the Covid-19 strain, which may be rapidly prevailing in South Africa and Botswana.
Earlier, according to British media reports, British scientists warned of the emergence of coronavirus strains containing 32 mutations in Botswana.
Many of the mutations show high transmissibility and resistance to the vaccine, and this strain has more changes in peplomer than all other strains. COVID-19 variant, A Russian news agency reported. The South African National Institute of Infectious Diseases later confirmed that a new strain was found in South Africa.
Meanwhile, India demanded rigorous screening and testing of leaflets coming from these countries. In letters to state and union territory, Federal Health Minister Rajesh Bhushan urged that samples of positive travelers be promptly sent to designated genome sequencing laboratories. .. The contacts of these international travelers also need to be closely tracked and tested according to the Ministry of Health guidelines, he said.
