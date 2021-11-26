What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, November 26th

Recent development:

What’s the latest news?

Parents trying to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 may be surprised to learn People between the ages of 5 and 11 should wait if they have also been vaccinated against the flu In the last two weeks.

It is a detail added quietly Federal Government Information Page on Child Vaccinations And that Ottawa Public Health website.

Some parents may have questions about Vaccine health and safety Like some logistic queries. Here is a list of what they want to know..

NS COVID-19 pandemic contributes to the increase in cybercrime.. The Canadian Center for Cyber ​​Security (CCCS) states that crime, especially profitable ransomware attacks, are reported more frequently. The country’s forefront healthcare and medical research facility.

Ottawa Public Health An additional 42 cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, One death and more and more childcare outbreaks. On the other hand, in the Belleville region, the number of cases is still increasing rapidly.

How many cases do you have?

As of Thursday In Ottawa, 31,790 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed... There are 304 known active cases, 30,869 cases are considered resolved, and 617 people have died of the disease.

Public health officials have reported more than 59,300 COVID-19 cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, of which more than 57,300 have been resolved. Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 229 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 223.

Akwesasne More than 1,100 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and have reported 14 deaths between the north and the south.

Kitigan Zabi Anisina Beg There were 34 cases and 1 death. Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory There were 24 cases and 1 death. Pikuwa Kanagan There is no case.

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

There is no capacity limit In most places where vaccination proof is required, Also for outdoor events..

The plan is Gradually lift public health measures Until March 2022, the next step was suspended as an official until at least December Monitor some uptrends..

The limit for private gatherings is 25 inside and 100 outside.

State Vaccine passport Required for people over 12 years old in many public places.People are paper, PDF, or QR code evidence.

West Quebec

10 people Can get together 20 people in and out of private residences — increase to 50 for sports. There is no capacity limit For Quebec venues where seats are assigned And restaurant..

Quebec Prime Minister François Legor says that the more people respect the current collection rules, the more likely it is. They can be loosened for the holidays..

Vaccine passport Most people over the age of 13 are installed in many public spaces. People can use the app and show paper evidence. It does not apply to younger children.

Other groups in the area are also emerging Unique COVID-19 vaccine policyIncludes staff and visitors.

what can I do?

Prevention

COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) Spreads mainly through droplets that Can hang in the air.. People can be transmitted without symptoms, Even after vaccination..

this means It is important to take precautions Staying home when I’m sick — Get cost support as needed — Keep your hands and surface clean and consider staying away from people you do not live with.

Mask, preferably Medical or surgical, that is Required for indoor public places Ontario And Quebec Recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

People walk along the Alexandra Bridge between Ottawa and Gatineau on November 22, 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Ian Black / CBC)

The timing and duration of self-isolation varies. Quebec When Ontario Depending on the vaccination situation.

Health Canada recommends that elderly people and people with underlying illnesses help with errands and prepare supplies in case they need to be quarantined.

Health units can change rules — Renfrew County Did it for quarantine and Kingston area School symptoms When Indoor sports..

trip

Traveler Now need to be vaccinated Board an airplane, train, or ship in Canada. Partially vaccinated travelers Evidence of valid COVID-19 molecular testing can be shown until Monday, when the rule ends.

People are Fully vaccinated, tested and pre-approved Enter Canada. Rules for traveling less than 72 hours Change to Tuesday And that List of approved vaccines Enlarged.

U.S. demands All travelers — land, air, water — fully vaccinated..Some people with mixed doses Allowed When No recent testing required..

The Prime Minister said in late October he was a “very confident” country around the world. Accept state or territory certification of vaccination..

vaccination

vaccination Suppress spread All variants of COVID-19 To avoid death and hospitalization, Without it Provides complete protection.. 4 COVID-19 vaccines Considered safe and approved In Canada.

Health Canada Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine 5 year old child.. Dosing to children ages 5 to 11 is given at least 8 week intervals in both regions.

It’s even possible for younger children May have a vaccine approved in early 2022According to Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer.

Ontario When Quebec We are giving a third dose to a specific group.

was there First, second and third vaccine doses of over 3.6 million COVID-19 It is managed in the larger Ottawa-Gatineau region, which has approximately 2.3 million inhabitants.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario Vaccination for people born before 2016..

People can Find state appointments online Or call 1-833-943-3900.

Community health units have some flexibility, So Check out their website For more information.They provide the dose with a sudden notice as follows The campaign is Bridging the gap between vaccine coverage and coverage Expansion of eligibility..

Vaccines are provided by pharmacies and some family doctors Through our own reservation system..

State recommends People under the age of 24 will be vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioN Tech Comirnaty vaccine The Moderna Spikevax vaccine poses a mild risk of rare heart disease.

West Quebec

Those over 5 years old can make a reservation Or visit Permanent or mobile walk-in clinic..

A clinic for newly qualified children will be run at the school, where children will need written consent from their parents to be vaccinated.

Siblings can book together in one time frame, and parents can check the checkboxes to let them know if their child is nervous about the process.

Symptoms and tests

COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) From a cold-like illness Fever, cough, headache, Vomiting and loss of taste Or smell..

“Long-distance” symptoms It can last for several months.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health The influence of a pandemic, When Useful resources are available ..

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario, you Meets specific criteria..Check Your health unit Clinic location and time.

COVID-19 test pop-up! To meet the high demand for testing, KHSC partners operate a pop-up COVID-19 test clinic on November 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29. From 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm at the Beach Grove Complex.

You can now have a pharmacy of your choice Test people with symptoms, With certain people No symptoms..

Authorities say More and more people are coming to the site after they have symptoms and delayed testing for a few days, during which time COVID may spread.

Pharmacy Some childcare environments at high risk.. A positive test triggers a follow-up test.

Travelers in need of testing There is a local option to pay for one.

Western Quebec:

Testing is highly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can Reserve Or check if it’s near your online carry-on options. You can also call 1-877-644-4545 if you have questions during the hours the line is up.

Gargling tests are offered in several places instead of swabs.

Rapid COVID-19 test available In all kindergartens and elementary schools in Quebec..

Indigenous people, Inuit, Metis:

Indigenous peoples, Inuit, Metis people, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community are eligible to take the exam in Ontario.

Akwesasne COVID-19 Test and Vaccine Clinic , Online or provide information at 613-575-2341.

People in Kitigan, Zabi, Anisinabeg can make phone calls Health center For tests or vaccines, call 819-449-5593. Email is another option For vaccine reservation.

Tests are available at Pik wà kana gàn Call 613-625-2259 ext. 225 for 613-625-1175 and vaccines (including the third dose), or on mail..

Everyone Thai Endinaga Those interested in the test can call 613-967-3603 and need to see the website of the dedicated vaccine clinic.

Ottawa Inuit Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team For services including tests and vaccines in Inuktitut or weekday English, call 613-740-0999.