Children ages 5-11 can now get COVID-19 shots. What else will change?

Children aged 5-11 begin to get COVID-19 shots in Ottawa today, but some parents Vaccine health and safety, There may also be logistic queries.

Here is a list of what they want to know.

Vaccine passport

The Ontario government has stated that it will not enforce vaccine passports for children under the age of 12.

Under current rules, persons over the age of 12 are required to present proof of vaccination for various activities such as eating indoors, attending gyms, theaters and sporting events.

trip

When a child under the age of 12 who is currently unvaccinated or partially vaccinated arrives in Canada if traveling with a fully vaccinated parent or guardian Is exempt from quarantine.

However, there is a set of enhanced measures that unvaccinated children must follow upon arrival, such as staying home for 14 days from school or day care.

Once the child is fully vaccinated, they will no longer have to follow these enhanced measures, but they will still have to follow the test requirements.

Canadians return home From overseas travel of 72 hours or more Foreign travelers entering Canada are required to present evidence of a negative molecular test performed within 72 hours of their departure flight or scheduled arrival at the border.

The federal government announced last week that it would lift testing requirements for fully vaccinated Canadians, including children under the age of 12 returning from a trip abroad for less than 72 hours, but under the age of 12 who were not fully vaccinated. Children need to be at home from school.

When will the majority of children be vaccinated?

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) states that all children between the ages of 5 and 11 (about 77,000 children in Ottawa) are capable of being vaccinated before winter school is absent.

OPH made 60,000 bookings available when the state booking system for that age group was launched earlier this week, with 30,600 bookings confirmed so far.

After the child receives the first dose, their parents can book a second shot with them. OPH will place doses for children at 8-week intervals, in line with the recommendations of the National Advisory Board on Immunization.

Influenza vaccination

The National Vaccine Task Force does not recommend that children in this age group be vaccinated against influenza at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine.

Official government advice is that children should not receive COVID-19 shots 14 days of another vaccine To monitor side effects from any shot.

If your child’s vaccine needs are considered urgent, your doctor may recommend that you abandon the 14-day waiting period.

Scope of vaccination

The number of vaccinated residents has steadily increased since the shot was released to the public, Ottawa’s pace has slowed in recent months..

So far, 88% of Ottawa residents over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated, and OPH is expected to reach 90% within that age group sometime in January.

OPH will begin reporting on vaccination intake for children under the age of 12 next week.

Of the total population, including those who are not yet vaccinated, 77 percent are fully vaccinated. OPH says it is still unpredictable when the city can reach full vaccination High enough to achieve herd immunity..