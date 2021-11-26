Breast cancer diagnosis delayed as NHS suffers from Covid crisis | Cancer





A surge in numbers of women have been diagnosed with advanced breast cancer, and the destruction of Covid impairs their chances of survival. NHS Care, charity warns. According to McMillan, the number of women diagnosed with the disease in stage 4 is 48% higher than expected in a few months, due to a pandemic. cancer support. At the same time, fewer women have been identified with breast cancer at stage 1 where they are much more likely to respond well to treatment and live longer. For example, in April, based on pre-pandemic trends, 128 women were diagnosed more than expected in stages 4-28 (42%), McMillan said. However, in the same month, 942 was diagnosed in stage 1, 164 (15%) less than expected. McMillan estimates that as a direct result of Covid, there are 47,300 untreated individuals in the UK who have not yet been diagnosed with any form of cancer. This could be due to people who could not access care in the usual way due to the reduction of many NHS services, those who were too scared to seek help, or the pressure already on medical services. Includes people who do not want to increase. No one has a confirmed cancer diagnosis, but some have been tested and screened. Top 5 Cancer Groups “The full impact of the pandemic on later diagnoses will not be understood for some time, but these figures indicate that the delays and confusion caused by the pandemic lead to an increase in the number of people diagnosed later. It supports the worst fears, “said Steven Mackintosh, Executive Director of McMillan. “Everyone diagnosed at a later stage faces the pain of having fewer choices and a poorer prognosis. In addition, they have the ability to ensure timely treatment and care for them. It’s in no system, which is most important, “he added. Charities want the minister to present detailed plans to mitigate them when publishing “warning pressures on cancer services.”Selective recovery plan“Next week. NHS England will elaborate on how to tackle a record 5.8m cue for patients waiting for care. According to McMillan’s analysis, the types of cancer that had the largest reduction in diagnosis in the UK between March 2020 and July this year were prostate cancer (down 23.1%), multiple myeloma (13.8%), and black. It included tumors (13.2%) and breast cancer (11.6%). ). Bar graph of missing cancer patients Liberal Democratic Party Deputy Leader and Health Spokesman Daisy Cooper said, “People are wary of these numbers, which indicate that a record number of people are waiting for cancer treatment too long, and more intensive treatment. At risk and survival. “I’m particularly worried that prostate, leukemia, and breast cancer are the most overlooked diagnoses.” Department health A spokesperson for social care said: “Diagnosis and treatment of cancer is an absolute priority, and nearly 500,000 people were tested for cancer in August and September of this year. “We promised to continue to provide a long-term plan to tackle cancer and supported the NHS with a record investment, including £ 2 billion this year and £ 8 billion over the next three years. Provides patients with an additional 9 million checks, scans and surgery. “Most cancer services have returned above pre-pandemic levels, and the latest NHS numbers show a decline in the number of patients awaiting diagnostic scans for the first time this year. This is a test that more people need. It means that you have received. “

