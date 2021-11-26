Signs You Have Diabetes That You Can Find In Your Eyes





Millions of people in the UK suffer from diabetes, and the most common symptoms are thirst, malaise, more frequent toilet visits, and weight loss. However, some experts claim that you can also find signs of illness in your eyes. 1 One expert has revealed signs of diabetes that you need to pay attention to in your eyes Credit: Getty Hyperglycemia is a common problem for diabetics because the amount of sugar in the blood is controlled by insulin produced by the pancreas. In the case of diabetes, there is not enough insulin to move glucose and the insulin produced does not work properly. Dr. Shane Kanner, a leading medical critic for vision professionals All of the vision He said that hyperglycemia can actually affect someone’s eyes. He explained: “Hyperglycemia reduces vision by altering blood vessels in the retina and causing swelling in the tissues of the eye. “Hyperglycemia can also change the shape of the lens and, if left untreated, can cause problems such as cataracts, glaucoma, and retinopathy.” Dr. Kannarr explained that there are four main symptoms that can appear in the eye in the case of diabetes. He said blurred or distorted vision, dark spots of vision (floaters), blinking lights, and “holes” in vision are all signs. Dr. Kannarr said that the destruction of the eye due to diabetes is due to the body’s inability to produce or effectively use insulin. “Insulin and the pancreas that pumps it process blood sugar levels and send them from food to the cells of the body. When it works smoothly, blood sugar levels serve as your primary source of energy. “But when blood sugar is high, glucose stays in the bloodstream rather than reaching the cells. “This process can lead to vision loss and ultimately blindness.” He added that diabetes is a disease that affects small blood vessels, and excessive blood sugar levels damage the smallest blood vessels in the body and impair blood flow. This starves the capillaries of the tissue, causing blood vessel leakage, swelling, and oxygen deficiency, he said. “Liquid leaks can also change the shape and size of the crystalline lens of the eye and cause cataracts. How can a person lower blood sugar levels? One of the main problems with diabetes is hyperglycemia. Dr. Kannarr said there are several ways to lower blood sugar to prevent poor vision. He explained that getting enough sleep has a number of health benefits, including helping maintain blood sugar levels. “Sleep deprivation reduces growth hormone release and increases cortisol levels. “Both play an important role in glycemic control. “Make sure you get a good night’s sleep and aim for at least 7-8 hours per night.” Another tip, according to Dr. Kannarr, is to drink enough water to keep your blood sugar low. He explained: “Continuing hydration helps the kidneys wash away excess sugar through the urine, reducing the risk of diabetes.” Surprisingly, stress can affect blood sugar levels, Dr. Kannarr said. “Managing stress through yoga-like exercise, relaxation techniques, and mindfulness can help regulate blood sugar levels,” he added. “These leaks can also harm the retina, behind the eyes, where the visual image is formed. “Diabetes can produce bleeding and excess water in the retina, which can have a serious impact on our eyesight,” he added. The sooner you are diagnosed with diabetic eye disease, the better your vision results, Dr. Kanner said. He added that the goal is to find change before the damage is irreversible. “Blurred vision is the first and major warning sign and can be treated. Sadly, most diabetic eye diseases are asymptomatic until they progress to significant levels. “That’s why a comprehensive eye exam each year is so important. Once caught, it can take up to three months for your eyesight to return to full normal. “If left untreated, it can lead to vision loss. In fact, diabetes is a major cause of blindness in adults between the ages of 20 and 74,” he said. Early warning sign Dr. Kannarr said there are other signs of early warning of diabetes that people need to be aware of. “You may notice headaches, eye sores and pains, watery eyes, halosed eyes, halosive vision, and loss of vision. “If you find yourself suffering from one or more of these warning signs, it is advisable to check with an eye care specialist to detect the problem early and start treatment.” He said most of the conditions were asymptomatic in the early stages. “If the treatment is done in the early stages, the visual results are the most positive and the treatment can be burdensome to the patient. “The majority of diabetics have no visual symptoms. They can experience blurred vision or wavy vision or spots of blindness without actually realizing that they are serious,” he said. I added. Charlotte Dawson reveals incredible physical changes after the fear of diabetes when she dances in her underwear We pay for your story! Is there a story about The Sun News Desk?

