What the CDC wants parents to know





This is what the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants all parents thinking about vaccines for children aged 5-11. Can my kid get COVID-19 from a shot? Your child can't get COVID-19 from anywhere COVID19 vaccine. What are the risks of not giving my child the COVID vaccine? Pediatric COVID-19 cases can cause long-term complications such as hospitalization, death, MIS-C (inflammatory syndrome), and "long-term COVID" with symptoms lasting months. MIS-C is a condition in which various parts of the body, such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, and gastrointestinal organs, become inflamed. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 2,300 MIS-Cs have been reported in children aged 5 to 11 years. Interactive map:See COVID-19 vaccination rates up to October by zip code in Palm Beach County Is the COVID vaccine thoroughly scrutinized? The COVID-19 vaccine has received and will continue to receive the most intensive safety surveillance in US history. Before recommending children to be vaccinated with COVID-19, scientists conducted clinical trials on thousands of children, but found no serious safety concerns. Children don't die from COVID, right? As of mid-October 2021, children aged 5 to 11 have experienced more than 8,300 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and approximately 190 deaths from COVID-19. In fact, COVID-19 is ranked as one of the top 10 causes of death in children aged 5 to 11 years. COVID-19 Chart:Latest Data for Palm Beach County and Florida Are you in a hurry to approve the COVID vaccine? The CDC monitors the safety of all COVID-19 vaccines, including the risk of myocarditis in children aged 5 to 11 years, after the vaccine's use is approved or approved. In general, adolescents aged 12 to 17 are at higher risk of myocarditis than children aged 5 to 11. During the clinical trial, no cases of myocarditis occurred in children aged 5 to 11 years who received the COVID-19 vaccine.

