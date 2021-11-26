Epidemiological associations with genomic variation in SARS-CoV-2

We applied novel analytical approaches to characterize the dynamic nature of mutations across the coronavirus genome regions and to test for associations with publicly available clinical variables. We used two sets of data: one to investigate SARS-CoV-2 differences against previously detected coronaviruses at the nucleotide and protein level, and another including only SARS-CoV-2 genomes to characterize the dynamics of the COVID-19 pandemic in association with epidemiological data. We generated dissimilarity matrices between the whole viral genome and specific regions, and applied omeClust11 (“Methods”), a multi-resolution clustering approach to investigate viral lineage diversity in relation to clinical and epidemiological data. We also used the nucleotide-based distance structure among samples to assess the relationship between variation explained by the whole genome and specific regions. Using this approach, we identified novel associations between the spike protein and nsp3 and the whole genome variation within the SARS-CoV-2 and among lineages of other coronaviruses. Further, we found that epidemiological variables such as country of origin and days from the start of the pandemic explain most of the genomic variation. Our results show that host, infected individuals, gender, and age have the lowest explanatory power of the viral genomic variation. This suggests that the viral genome mutations are independent of those specific characteristics of the infected hosts. In addition, the specific gene differences among the coronavirus families drive most of the genome differences, which can explain the speed of spread and higher infectivity of SARS-CoV-2.

CoV phylogenomics using specific viral genes

We used phylogenetic-based approaches that compute nucleotide similarities to investigate population-level dynamics of viruses; such tools have been previously used to investigate the origin of coronaviruses that infect humans7,12. We used phylodynamic techniques to characterize the evolutionary dynamics of COVID-19. We first investigated the detailed genomic variation among coronaviruses to identify important changes at specific regions (i.e., protein and single nucleotide polymorphisms) in relation to epidemiological variables. We hypothesized that distinct genomic, population and phylogeographic signatures in SARS-CoV-2 circulate during different phases of the epidemic. We used a comprehensive collection of the SARS-CoV-2 genomes isolated from COVID-19 patients and accompanying epidemiological data identified within the GISAID database13. As a separate analysis, we coupled SARS-CoV-2 genomic sequences from GISAID with other complete coronavirus genomes from GenBank (“Methods”).

Our results indicate that the phylogenetic trees based on the sequence alignments of nsp3 (Fig. 1) and Spike protein (Supplementary Fig. 1) provide similar phylogenetic structure to the whole viral genome tree (Supplementary Fig. 2), although some clade differences were found for each coronavirus. We found that SARS-CoV-2, SARS-related, and MERS-CoV comprise distinct clades, with a SARS-related plus bat clade sister to SARS-CoV-2. Two groups of Bat-SL-CoV taxa were sister to MERS-CoV and interspersed with the SARS-related clade. The homology-based distance of the viral genome has been used to distinguish the clades using the omeClust approach.

Figure 1 Maximum Likelihood analysis of the nsp3 region of the CoV genomes. (a) RAxML cladogram (branch lengths not proportional to change) showing relationships between SARS-CoV-2, MERS, Bat-SL-CoV, and SARS-related and rooted using a Beta Coronavirus outgroup. Sequence identity estimates between the representatives of clades for CoV families reveal regions with potential functional importance. (b) RAxML phylogram (branch lengths proportional to change) estimated from 2,007 sequences from the GISAID database, including proportional representatives of genomes from Pangolin major clades.

The major clades depicted in our tree conform well with previously detected lineages14, but distinguished different minor lineages from those in Rambaut’s tree. Our phylogenetic analysis indicates that SARS-CoV-2 is sister to a clade comprised of bat coronavirus and SARS-related genomes. Bat-SL-CoV also falls in several clades sister to and within the SARS-related clade, and sister to the clade including SARS-related, SARS-CoV-2, and MERS-CoV. omeClust was able to identify four different lineages corresponding to four coronavirus families (normalized mutual information (NMI) = 0.9).

CoV subclades, diversity, and gene signal

To investigate the influence of the CoV genes in the phylogenetic trees, we applied omeClust to the inter-sample distances of 29 regions and CoV genomes from the GISAID SARS-CoV-2 alignment. We identified communities of CoV lineages by applying omeClust (“Methods”) to a distance matrix built from dissimilarity among genome alignments. Distance matrices were calculated for genome and gene partitions using GTR + G distances15,16. These distances are used as inputs into the omeClust algorithm along with clinical data including organism, date (year), and country. The correlation between CoV lineage communities and metadata reported by omeClust as enrichment score using normalized mutual information for all CoV genes is shown (Fig. 2a). Results show that variation in distance matrices for the genomes and specific regions is explained by metadata and the Spike protein and nsp3 regions correlate with the viral genome overall. Identified clades of CoV using genome variation (Fig. 2b) are explained mostly by organisms (NMI = 0.9). Date (NMI = 0.62) and country (NMI = 0.41) also have some influence in the clade structure. omeClust results identified clades and organisms as the most influential metadata and suggest that the major variation among coronavirus organisms happens in the Spike (Fig. 2c) and nsp3 proteins (Fig. 2d). omeClust gives similar enrichment scores for the whole genome, and the Spike protein and nsp3 region. However, regions such as E, nsp10, and M have different specifications and separation properties. In omeClust analysis, we used five distinguished organisms (“Methods”).

Figure 2 Subclade identification using CoV genome and gene variation in population of sample in our study. Subclade finding was performed using omeClust and enrichment score of metadata was measured based on the overlap of detected clades and metadata using normalized mutual information (NMI). (a) regions of CoV genome have been clustered using z-score of enrichment scores for three metadata variables available for all lineages. Regions such as S, nsp6, N, nsp3, ORF1a, ORF1ab are more similar to genomes using clusters of scaled enrichment scores. (b) omeClust identifies communities of CoV lineages that are mostly explained by organisms (NMI = 0.9). (c) Spike protein that facilitates binding and entering to host cells carries similar variation among organisms as the whole CoV genome. (d) nsp3 protein has a similar variation to S protein and can be targeted as a protein with an important biological function. omeClust detects four communities (points colors) corresponding to the four known organisms (points shapes).

Within-viral genome variation associations reveal important genes

To identify associations among CoV genes including well-studied genes (e.g., Spike protein) and other CoV genes, we used the correlation between nucleotide level distances in population samples. We generated distance matrices for our study samples from 2069 representative GISAID samples using homology dissimilarity (TN93 model distances) across 29 specific genome regions (“Methods”). Then to investigate the relationship between region variation, we tested if there was a relationship between the overall structure of these dissimilarity matrices using the Mantel test15. This is an important step to relate proteins with clinical outcomes and identify mechanisms in COVID-19 genotype–phenotype associations such as Spike protein (S) variant G614 having an evolutionary fitness advantage compared to D61416 that we also see in our data in location the 23,403 A > G. We used 29 specific regions of the viral genome and the whole genome. Our results indicate that variation in the whole genome is significantly associated with variation in the Spike protein (correlation = 0.32) and nsp3 regions (correlation = 0.39) (Fig. 3a). Additionally, the Spike protein is associated with nsp3 (correlation = 0.20), which is the highest correlation between the Spike protein and individual gene regions/proteins (excluding metaregions ORF1ab and the full genome), and nsp6 (correlation = 0.07), which has a potential role for facilitating viral replication10. Genome regions that are not associated with any other regions need to be investigated individually with metadata of interest.

Figure 3 Association among SARS-CoV-2 genome and genes variation. (a) The SARS-CoV-2 genome and 29 specific regions are used to structure dissimilarity among samples in the GISAID cohort. Relationships between variation explained among proteins, regions, and the whole genome of CoV using paired measurements with differences across subjects are quantified by Mantel tests (square of the Mantel statistic, see “Methods”). (b) the selection proportion (histogram bars) and the number of sites under selection (values above the bars) for each of the 21 specific regions detected by HyPhy17 on October 28, 2020. Spike protein and nsp3 are among the regions with a high number of sites under selection, while nsp10 and ORF6 regions have the lowest number of sites. The RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRP) has the highest selection proposition from the HyPhy analysis, the number of sites under selection divided by the length of the gene region, which shows no association in our analyses. (c) the count of SARS-CoV-2 SNPs (in log scale) shows distinct patterns across genome regions. The 3′-to-5′ exonuclease, endoRNAse, 2′-O-Ribose methyltransferase, and Spike proteins have a heightened number of mutations. The red line is an arbitrary cutoff at log(8000) to emphasize large differences as we show the results in the log scale.

We used the number of selected sites as a characterization of change in each site of the viral genome to prioritize potential important regions. Consistent with our population-level variation, the Spike protein and nsp3 have high numbers of sites under selection (Fig. 3b). We obtain the number of sites under selection from HyPhy17, which is embedded in Datamonkey 2.018. In addition, we investigated mutations across the CoV2 genomes (“Methods”). Sites flagged as mutations at the beginning and end of the genome are likely sequencing artifacts and not veritable mutations (Fig. 3c). The 3′-to-5′ exonuclease, endoRNAse, 2′-O-Ribose methyltransferase, and Spike proteins—roughly from bp 19,000 to 23,000—show a greater-than-average frequency of mutations. The two peaks of mutation counts in nsp3 (location 3037 C > T) and Spike protein (location 23,403 A > G) tend to co-occur19.

Associations among SARS-CoV-2 genes and epidemiological data

We explored associations between viral genome similarity across samples and metadata downloaded from GISAID (“Methods”) using the PERMANOVA test (Fig. 4). Our results indicated host characteristics such as Age and Sex are less correlated with the viral genome variation compared to other epidemiological data such as Country and Days. Association between days, country, country of exposure, and region with SARS-CoV-2 genome and genes indicates different CoV clades of the SARS-CoV-2 are spreading in different world regions and the virus is evolving over time.

Figure 4 Association between SARS-CoV-2 genome regions and metadata. Distances among CoV genomes and 29 specific regions using GTR + G-based distances were used to assess relationships between variation explained between proteins, regions, and the whole genome of SARS-CoV-2 using paired measurements with differences across subjects by omnibus (PERMANOVA) test. White cells refer to scenarios where there was not sufficient variation to perform our analyses.

We used lineage information provided in the GISAID as a control for our analysis as it is driven by viral genome variation and we expected a significant correlation between lineage and genome variation. Viral communities detected by omeClust and lineage reveal similar associations with CoV genome and genes suggesting alignment between two approaches, lineage labeling, and omeClust community detection.

SARS-CoV-2 variation and geography

We used the viral genome alignment among our samples to investigate the diversity and spatiotemporal distributions of SARS-CoV-2 lineages. Location-wide phylogenetic distances indicate the homogeneity of lineages in specified locations (countries world-wide, and states for the USA). We defined a ‘coherence’ measurement to quantify the similarity of lineages within a location (countries or states) compared to other locations (“Methods”). Countries with greater coherence show greater similarity and less phylogenetic separation of lineages (Fig. 5). The coherence can be used as a measurement of diversity and spatiotemporal distributions of SARS-CoV-2 lineages in a region of interest. A coherence score of 1.0, like in Qatar, indicates that viral lineages in Qatar are more similar to each other compared to the rest of the world. Brunei, Algeria, Kuwait, Uruguay, Egypt, and Japan follow behind Qatar, with coherence scores greater than 0.5. A high within-community diversity is indicated by a low coherence score such as Malaysia (coherence = − 0.45). A natural extension for this metric is in the realm of public health, where coherence can be used as a surrogate for assessing the effectiveness of policies such as the use of face coverings20 and/or travel restrictions21 (Fig. 5b).

Figure 5 Quantification of coherence of lineages within a specified area compared to other areas. Higher coherence values indicate lower phylogenetic distance within a specific geographic region relative to other areas. (a) 15,721 viral genome sequences from infected individuals downloaded from GISAID on May 8th, 2020, and the sequencing data were aligned and used to compare the diversity of SARS-CoV-2 within countries compared to the rest of the world. (b) samples from each state of the US have been compared to the rest of the US to investigate the similarity of the virus lineages within each state. Several counties and states exhibited differentiation into specific clades. States or countries with darker colors likely show a higher level of community-driven spread. In contrast, states or countries with lower coherence (lighter colors) show a greater level of disease introduction from outside the region. The figure is implemented in omicsArt22, a ggplot223 based R24 package.

Genomic variation related to protein structures

Protein structures have important roles in viral function (e.g., binding to human cells) and provide an additional dimension for understanding viruses, especially relative to their evolution to drug and vaccine resistance. We used the SWISS model25 to build protein structures of coronavirus families using available RefSeq genomes for Bat-SL-CoV, SARS, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. Our results suggest that there are clear differences between important proteins across coronavirus families. For example, the Spike protein has a different structure in SARS-related vs. Bat-SL-CoV and MERS-CoV; however, it has a similar structure to SARS-CoV-2 (Supplementary Fig. 3). The Spike protein has important functions such as facilitating entry into target cells26 via host attachment and virus-cell membrane fusion, determining host range27, and lipid modification10. Spike protein variation was significantly correlated with nsp3 (coefficient = 0.20); here, we show a similar pattern for nsp3 in predicted protein structure, where SARS-related and SARS-CoV-2 have similar nsp3 secondary structures, as well as Bat-SL-CoV and MERS-CoV, which also have similar nsp3 secondary structures.

We used proteins that have a high correlation with genome variation, Spike protein, and nsp3 protein, and four proteins with lower variation, including N, ORF6, 2′ O Ribose Methyltransferase proteins. Our results suggest that ORF6 is the most variable region in terms of secondary structure. The S protein is dominated by coils in its secondary structure.

Protein secondary structures come in three classes: helices, strands, and coils. Different secondary structures show different robustness to mutations; in this context, robustness refers to the ability of a molecule to maintain its shape or function when its residues are mutated. A feature with higher robustness can have a greater number of mutations without undergoing structural change. Proteins composed of helices have been shown to be more robust to mutations than strands and both are more robust than coils (Fig. 6). In other words, proteins that are composed of helices are more likely to retain their folded conformation when their residues are mutated28. It is, therefore, interesting that coils, the least robust of the three structural features, dominate the structure of most proteins in the betacoronavirus family. Mutations, by this logic, are more likely to have a high structural impact in these viruses. A notable exception is ORF6 alpha of SARS-CoV-2, which shows a high proportion of helices compared to other proteins across the different viruses.