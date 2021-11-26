Warning to residents after bird flu was detected in swans in Rushcliffe Village

After bird flu is detected in Rushcliffe swans, residents are urged not to touch or pick up dead or sick birds.

There have been numerous confirmed cases of bird flu throughout the UK over the past few weeks, and since Monday it has become a legal requirement for all bird breeders throughout the UK to keep their birds indoors and limit them according to strict biosecurity measures. Become. Spread of illness.

Wild birds migrating from mainland Europe to the United Kingdom during the winter can carry the disease, which can lead to cases of poultry and other captive birds.

The Nottinghamshire County Council’s Trading Standards team works with the Rushcliffe Autonomous Region Council and other partner agencies to advise on reducing the risk of disease epidemics. After the outbreak at Hickling’s poultry farm, a 10km temporary controlled area was introduced around the Barrow Aponsoa across the Leicestershire border.

The temporary management zone, which is already in place and covers the area of ​​Rushcliffe, limits the movement and visit of animals within the management zone to limit the risk of spreading the disease.

Bird flu has nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic, which is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus and does not infect poultry.

The introduction of breeding measures means that from November 29, in addition to raising all poultry and captive birds, zookeepers will need to continue to take special precautions to keep the herd safe. To do. This includes regular cleaning and disinfection of equipment, clothing and vehicles as they enter and leave the site, and restricted access to non-essential workers and visitors.

For more information on cases and measures that apply to disease control areas, Bird Flu: UK Cases and Disease Control Areas guidance.You can also know about Movement license From an effective disease management zone.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advises that the risk to human health from the virus is very low, and the Food Standards Agency advises that bird flu poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers. increase. It does not affect the consumption of properly cooked poultry products, including eggs.

However, it is important that anyone who finds a sick or dead bird should not touch them and contact the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Areas (DEFRA).

Councilor John Cotti, Chairman of the Community Committee of the Nottinghamshire County Council, said: Low.

“But it’s important not to touch sick or dead birds, and especially in the Hickling area, we encourage swans not to feed. Feeding causes them to gather and get sick. Increases the risk of spreading.

“Not only do we urge the public not to touch or move dead birds, but we also ask dog owners to keep their pets away.”

Cllr Rob Inglis, Cabinet Portfolio Holder for the Environment and Safety of the Rushcliffe Borough Council, said: A dying bird. “

For temporary controlled areas, road signs will be posted to warn the driver that they are in a bird flu restricted area.

In addition, posters will be posted throughout the region to encourage the general public not to feed ducks and swans, to protect the sidewalks and to lead dogs.

Anyone who finds dead wild waterfowl (swans, geese, ducks) or other dead wild birds such as seagulls and birds of prey should report to the DEFRA helpline (03459 33 55 77).