Ontario reports 927 new COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths

Ontario reports 927 new COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) The number of cases on Friday continues to increase weekly, reaching over 900 for the first time since early September. The total number of cases in the state is currently 615,197.

For comparison, we saw 793 new cases last Friday and 598 cases last Friday. Similar test volumes were seen in the 30,000 range on all three Fridays.

Of the 927 new cases recorded, the data show that 467 were unvaccinated, 27 were partially vaccinated, 378 were fully vaccinated, and 55 were vaccinated. I showed that.

According to friday report, 129 were recorded in Toronto, 73 in Simcoma Scoca, 62 in Windsor-Essex, 54 in the Peel region, 53 in Ottawa and 52 in the York region. All other local public health departments reported less than 50 new cases in state reports.

The story continues under the ad

Six more deaths were reported, increasing the state’s death to 9,991.

read more: New reports show that six fully vaccinated Ontarians under the age of 60 died of COVID after shots became available.

Vaccination, recovery, testing, 7-day average in Ontario

As of 8 pm on Thursday, 19,820 vaccines (12,228 on the first shot and 7,592 on the second shot) were given on the final day.

Over 11.2 million people are fully immunized with two doses, which represents 86.2 percent of the population over the age of 12. The initial dose range is 89.2 percent.

Meanwhile, 599,399 residents of Ontario COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection), This is about 97% of the known cases. The number of resolved cases increased by 666 from the previous day.

The story continues under the ad

There are currently 5,807 active cases in Ontario, compared to 5,552 the day before, compared to 5,094 on November 19. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, there were just over 30,000 active cases. In the third wave of April, there were more than 43,000 active cases.

The 7-day average reached 711, up from 625 in the previous week. The average for 7 days a month ago was about 350.

The government said 33,901 tests had been processed in the last 24 hours. There are 15,153 tests currently under investigation.

The positive rate of the test reached 3%. Last week, the positive rate for the test was 2.6%.

read more: Top Ontario doctors “do not expect” people between the ages of 5 and 11 to be included in the vax system certification.

Hospitalization in Ontario

In Ontario, 268 patients (up 11 from the previous day) in the COVID-19 general ward, 140 patients in the intensive care unit (up 3), and 121 patients in the intensive care unit with mechanical ventilation (4). Increased) was reported.

At the peak of the third wave, the worst wave of hospitalization, the state examined as many as 900 patients in the COVID ICU and about 2,400 patients in the general ward.

The story continues under the ad

Of the patients in the general ward with COVID, 89 were unvaccinated, 9 were partially vaccinated, and 47 were fully vaccinated. Of the ICU patients, 62 were unvaccinated, 3 were partially vaccinated, and 10 were fully vaccinated.

State officials noted this New dataset containing vaccination status for hospitalization As more information is collected, it will grow and improve over time. Also, inconsistencies can occur depending on when and how both pieces of information are collected.

Below is a breakdown of all cases in Ontario by gender and age.

307,511 are male — an increase of 450 cases.

305,516 are females — an increase of 472 cases.

17,881 people are under the age of 4, an increase of 51 cases.

There are 34,392 people, 5-11 people, an increase of 198 cases.

54,700 are between the ages of 12 and 19, an increase of 76 cases.

230,199 are 20-39, an increase of 271.

The number of 171,792 people is 40 to 59, an increase of 214 cases.

79,578 are 60-79, an increase of 107.

26,548 people are over 80 years old, an increase of 10 cases.

The state states that not all cases are reported age or gender.

The breakdown of the total number of deaths related to COVID-19 by age is as follows.

Reported deaths under the age of 19: 7

Reported deaths between the ages of 20 and 39: 106

Reported deaths between ages 40 and 59: 695

Reported deaths between ages 60 and 79: 3,285

Reported deaths over 80 years: 5,897

The state states that deaths and data reporting may be delayed.

read more: COVID-19: Plastic dividers are broadly ineffective or even counterproductive, Ontario experts say

The story continues under the ad

Case Studies Between Students and Staff in Ontario Schools

in the meantime, Government figures show Currently, there are 712 of the 4,844 schools in Ontario, with at least one COVID-19 case.

On Friday, Ontario reported 141 new COVID-19 cases at school — 132 among students, 8 among staff, and one individual was not identified. Data was collected from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon, that is, over a 24-hour period.

There are 1,541 active infections between both students and staff compared to the 1,489 active cases reported the day before.

As a result of positive cases, 17 schools were closed.

Cases, deaths, and outbreaks at nursing care facilities in Ontario

According to the Ontario Department of Long-Term Care, 3,824 deaths have been reported between residents and patients in long-term care facilities throughout Ontario, unchanged from the previous day. A total of 13 virus-related deaths have been reported among staff.

There are currently four outbreaks in housing, the same as the day before.

The ministry also noted that there are currently 3 active cases among long-term care residents and 10 active cases among staff, each unchanged and increasing by 1 on the final day. Indicated.

The story continues under the ad

See link »



<br />

