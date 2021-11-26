Staring at the red light in the morning improves poor vision, studies show





According to a new study in the journal, staring at the bright red light for just three minutes can dramatically relieve the loss of vision. Science report.. Impressively, the treatment was effective only when administered in the morning, but the improvement from one exposure session lasted for a full week. Researchers explain that vision tends to decline with age Mitochondria In our photoreceptor cells, the cells begin to deteriorate and become less efficient at producing energy in the form of a molecule called adenosine triphosphate (ATP). However, previous studies have shown that mitochondrial performance can be enhanced by crimson long-wave light, and therefore exposure to these wavelengths can restore the function of these cells. .. The retina contains two types of photoreceptor cells, rod cells and cone cells.Rod helps us to see Weak light, But while the cones are giving us, if their energy needs are not met, they can die over time. Color blindness.. Importantly, the cone does not die without receiving sufficient ATP, it simply diminishes its function. In other words, increasing mitochondrial efficiency can restore vision. Last year, the same researcher published a study that revealed exposure to crimson light for three minutes each day for two weeks. Improves color vision 22 percent of people over the age of 40. In their latest study, they sought to determine if a single exposure could produce similar benefits. They recruited 20 participants between the ages of 34 and 70, each spending three minutes staring at the crimson light at a wavelength of 670 nanometers. Previous studies have shown that mitochondrial function fluctuates throughout the day, so the authors argued that participants would receive phototherapy between 8 am and 9 am. Three hours later, researchers tested each participant’s visual acuity and found that a single exposure to crimson light improved color vision by an average of 17%. In some older people, the degree of improvement was over 20%. The authors of the study conducted follow-up tests on half of the volunteers seven days later and found that these benefits lasted for a full week. However, repeated experiments with crimson exposure in the afternoon showed no improvement in color vision. Commenting on these findings, research author Glenn Jeffrey statement “A single exposure to crimson light in the morning long waves can significantly improve vision loss. It is a major health and welfare issue and affects millions of people around the world. Gives. “In the near future, you may be exposed to crimson light once a week for 3 minutes when brewing coffee or while commuting listening to podcasts. With such a simple addition, eye care around the world And the vision may change. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.iflscience.com/health-and-medicine/staring-at-a-red-light-in-the-morning-improves-worsening-eyesight-study-shows/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

