Has your young child recently been vaccinated against the flu?Their COVID-19 vaccine may have to wait





Parents trying to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19 may be surprised to find that children aged 5 to 11 have to wait if they have been vaccinated against the flu in the last two weeks. .. It is a detail added quietly Federal Government Information Page on Child Vaccinations And that Ottawa Public Health website. According to the federal government site, “If possible, children should not be vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech Community vaccine within 14 days of other vaccines such as the flu vaccine.” According to the government, monitoring the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine is a precautionary measure. The same precautions do not apply to people between the ages of 12 and 17. Ontario’s Ministry of Health is under the guidance of the National Advisory Board on Immunity, spokesman Bill Campbell said in a statement to the CBC. “Individuals who want to get two different vaccines within 14 days can get informed consent and get them,” Campbell wrote. However, OPH states on its site that it “does not offer co-vaccination with other vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 years.” “This means that when your child receives their COVID-19 vaccine, they will not be given another vaccine at the same time,” it said. OPH does not mention other ways to share this information with parents, it just points to the FAQ section of the website. Information is kept quiet, parents say Some parents, CBC said, said that children aged 5 to 11 would have to wait two weeks between influenza vaccination and the COVID-19 vaccine when booking a vaccine through the Ontario booking portal. He said there was no information to show. “I think I’ll go home to find out when her flu vaccine was and then relocate,” said 6-year-old Naomi Klassen, who was recently vaccinated against the flu. Mr. Krassen said he booked the COVID-19 vaccine this weekend without being aware of public health guidance. Parent Kelly Gautier was aware, but the guidelines were “not freely published. [as other] Information has come out. “ Doug Wilkinson said he and his wife were waiting to book a flu shot for their 11-year-old daughter Mabel. “Prioritize COVID shots and get flu shots,” Wilkinson said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/ottawa/ontario-covid-19-vaccine-flu-shots-two-week-wait-1.6262558 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos